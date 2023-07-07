Leeds weather: Exactly when thunderstorms are forecast as Met Office warns of floods and 'danger to life'
The yellow Met Office warning is in place from 9am to 11.59pm on Saturday, as heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected over parts of the UK – including in Leeds. Forecasters say flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.
The Met Office adds: “Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life. Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.
Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures, and some communities might become cut off if roads flood. There’s a chance of power cuts and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost, forecasters say.
Here is the hour-by-hour forecast for Leeds on Saturday, according to the Weather Channel.
Hour-by-hour Leeds forecast on Saturday
Midnight – clear – 20C
1am – clear – 19C
2am – clear – 18C
3am – clear – 17C
4am – clear – 17C
5am – sunny – 16C
6am – sunny – 17C
7am – sunny – 18C
8am – party cloudy – 20C
9am – showers – 21C
10am – rain – 22C
11am – thunderstorms – 23C
noon – rain – 23C
1pm – thunderstorms – 22C
2pm – thunderstorms – 22C
3pm – thunderstorms – 22C
4pm – rain – 21C
5pm – thunderstorms – 21C
6pm – thunderstorms – 22C
7pm – rain – 20C
8pm – light rain – 19C
9pm – light rain – 19C
10pm – mostly cloudy – 18C
11pm – mostly cloudy – 18C