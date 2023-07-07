The yellow Met Office warning is in place from 9am to 11.59pm on Saturday, as heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected over parts of the UK – including in Leeds. Forecasters say flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

The Met Office adds: “Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life. Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures, and some communities might become cut off if roads flood. There’s a chance of power cuts and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost, forecasters say.

The Met Office has issued a thunderstorm alert for Leeds as it warns flooding could cause a 'danger to 'life' (Photo by Simon Hulme/National World)

Here is the hour-by-hour forecast for Leeds on Saturday, according to the Weather Channel.

Hour-by-hour Leeds forecast on Saturday

Midnight – clear – 20C

1am – clear – 19C

2am – clear – 18C

3am – clear – 17C

4am – clear – 17C

5am – sunny – 16C

6am – sunny – 17C

7am – sunny – 18C

8am – party cloudy – 20C

9am – showers – 21C

10am – rain – 22C

11am – thunderstorms – 23C

noon – rain – 23C

1pm – thunderstorms – 22C

2pm – thunderstorms – 22C

3pm – thunderstorms – 22C

4pm – rain – 21C

5pm – thunderstorms – 21C

6pm – thunderstorms – 22C

7pm – rain – 20C

8pm – light rain – 19C

9pm – light rain – 19C

10pm – mostly cloudy – 18C