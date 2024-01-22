This is the hair-raising moment an expert pilot guided a plane which was tilting to land safely at Leeds Bradford Airport during Storm Isha.

Leeds resident Paul Dixon, 38, captured the harrowing footage shortly after 9pm on Sunday evening.

Multiple planes had to be diverted to neighbouring airports due to the difficulty of landing at LBA during the height of the storm.

However, the pilot of the flight inbound from Geneva expertly guided the plane to the runway – despite tilting in the wind.

Many planes were diverted away from Leeds Bradford Airport on Sunday due to high winds from Storm Isha.

LBA is the highest airport in England at an elevation of 681 feet from sea level.

Winds of up to 76mph have been recorded in Yorkshire as Storm Isha has well and truly hit Yorkshire, causing huge delays for travellers.

The A66 has been closed between Scotch Corner and the M6 after high winds blew over lorries on the road, while travellers have also been told to be aware of delays for those on trains and planes.

Network Rail imposed 50mph speed restrictions across most routes to keep passengers and trains safe from falling trees and debris blown onto tracks, with disruption likely to continue into Monday morning.

Amber and red warnings were in force at the height of the storm and a yellow alert warning of gusts of up to 80mph is in force until midday on Monday.