A four-hour sustained spell of heavy rain is set to batter parts of Leeds this afternoon.

The yellow weather alert, warning of a sustained period of heavy rain, is set to be in force from 2pm today (Thursday, December 5) until 6pm tonight.

The rain warning covers much of the North West, parts of the Midlands, and North and Mid Wales. In these areas, the Met Office says people should expect “heavy rain leading to a chance of some flooding and travel disruption.”

Heavy rain is forecast in Leeds as the Met Office issued a weather warning. | James Hardisty

North, West and South Yorkshire are all set to be impacted including Leeds, Bradford, Huddersfield and parts of Sheffield.

Met Office officials said: “A spell of heavy rain is likely during Thursday afternoon, clearing to the east through the early evening. 20 to 30 mm is likely to fall in just a few hours, bringing a risk of some surface water flooding and disruption to travel.

“The rain is also likely to be accompanied by gusty, perhaps briefly squally, winds.”

Bus and train services are expected to be affected with journey times taking longer, while spray and flooding on roads will make for difficult driving conditions.

It comes as a 15-hour weather alert, warning of heavy winds across much of Northern England and Scotland, is set to come into force from 3pm today.

Inland gusts of 40-50 mph are possible, with perhaps 60-70 mph along exposed coasts, especially through the North Channel and Irish Sea, causing some travel disruption.