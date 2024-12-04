The Met Office has issued a new weather warning for strong winds across Leeds.

The yellow weather warning will be in force from 3pm on Thursday, December 5 until 6am on Friday, December 6.

Westerly or north-westerly winds are expected to increase across Northern Ireland, parts of Scotland, north Wales, northern England, the north Midlands and East Anglia during Thursday afternoon and evening.

Met Office officials said: “Inland gusts of 40-50 mph are possible, with perhaps 60-70 mph along exposed coasts, especially through the North Channel and Irish Sea, causing some travel disruption.

“Strong gusts will also be associated with heavy showers which move through at times.”

There is described to be a “small chance” that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.

Those travelling are advised to check road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, before amending travel plans accordingly.