Residents in Leeds are waking up to the sight of freshly fallen snow this morning.

A Met Office warning for snow that covers the region has been in place since Monday evening and remains in place until 11am today (Tuesday).

Residents have been sharing their pictures of the snow and there is some disruption across the city’s roads.

If you have any pictures or updates from where you are in Leeds, please email them to [email protected].