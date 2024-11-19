Leeds weather: Live updates after heavy snow falls overnight and causes disruption on the roads
A Met Office warning for snow that covers the region has been in place since Monday evening and remains in place until 11am today (Tuesday).
Residents have been sharing their pictures of the snow and there is some disruption across the city’s roads.
For the latest update throughout today follow our live blog below:
Live after heavy snow falls in Leeds
What should I expect
For those braving the snow today, the Met Office has advised to expect:
- Possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers
- Possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel
- A chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces
- Power cuts may occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected
- Some rural communities could become cut off
- Bus and train services may be delayed or cancelled, with some road closures and longer journey times possible
Advice for those caring for older or vulnerable people
Leeds City Council has issued the below advice for anyone caring for an older or vulnerable person on how to help them stay well through the colder months.
- Check the weather forecast and the news. Make sure they have enough food and medicine.
- Take simple measures to reduce draughts in the home.
- Heat rooms to 18 degrees if possible.
- Keep bedroom windows closed.
- Wear multiple layers of thin clothing.
- Keep active with regular exercise. Plan ahead to keep warm and well this winter.
For advice and support visit bit.ly/LCC-winter-24
Take extra care!
West Yorkshire Police have issued the below warning with an attached picture of an old police car:
Freezing temperatures
Temperatures have dipped to as low as -5 this morning and are set to remain around the minuses throughout today.
Photos by the canal
Our photographer Tony Johnson has captured the below photos from the Leeds Liverpool Canal this morning:
Pictures from Oakwood
Our reporter Dennis Morton has sent the below pictures from Oakwood, with a special appearance from his pet cat, Nandor the Relentless:
Video footage
The below footage has been captured of this morning’s snow in Leeds:
The show must go on
The First Direct Arena has posted to say that the snow has not disrupted this evening’s show from rock band Within Temptation:
