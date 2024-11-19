Leeds weather: Live updates after heavy snow falls overnight and causes disruption on the roads

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 19th Nov 2024, 07:47 GMT
Residents in Leeds are waking up to the sight of freshly fallen snow this morning.

A Met Office warning for snow that covers the region has been in place since Monday evening and remains in place until 11am today (Tuesday).

Residents have been sharing their pictures of the snow and there is some disruption across the city’s roads.

If you have any pictures or updates from where you are in Leeds, please email them to [email protected].

For the latest update throughout today follow our live blog below:

Live after heavy snow falls in Leeds

07:47 GMT

Get in touch

If you have any pictures, video or information about what’s going on in your area then please get in touch with our reporter by emailing [email protected]

07:50 GMT

What should I expect

For those braving the snow today, the Met Office has advised to expect:

  • Possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers
  • Possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel
  • A chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces
  • Power cuts may occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected
  • Some rural communities could become cut off
  • Bus and train services may be delayed or cancelled, with some road closures and longer journey times possible
08:08 GMT

Advice for those caring for older or vulnerable people

Leeds City Council has issued the below advice for anyone caring for an older or vulnerable person on how to help them stay well through the colder months.

  • Check the weather forecast and the news. Make sure they have enough food and medicine.
  • Take simple measures to reduce draughts in the home.
  • Heat rooms to 18 degrees if possible.
  • Keep bedroom windows closed.
  • Wear multiple layers of thin clothing.
  • Keep active with regular exercise. Plan ahead to keep warm and well this winter.

For advice and support visit bit.ly/LCC-winter-24

08:40 GMT

Take extra care!

West Yorkshire Police have issued the below warning with an attached picture of an old police car:

08:57 GMT

Freezing temperatures

Temperatures have dipped to as low as -5 this morning and are set to remain around the minuses throughout today.

09:10 GMT

Photos by the canal

Our photographer Tony Johnson has captured the below photos from the Leeds Liverpool Canal this morning:

The Liverpool Leeds Canal this morningThe Liverpool Leeds Canal this morning
The Liverpool Leeds Canal this morning | Tony Gardner
A snow landscape for a runner on the towpath by the Leeds Liverpool Canal at Rodley this morningA snow landscape for a runner on the towpath by the Leeds Liverpool Canal at Rodley this morning
A snow landscape for a runner on the towpath by the Leeds Liverpool Canal at Rodley this morning | Tony Johnson
10:05 GMT

Pictures from Oakwood

Our reporter Dennis Morton has sent the below pictures from Oakwood, with a special appearance from his pet cat, Nandor the Relentless:

Our reporter's cat, Nandor the Relentless, gets used to the snow in LeedsOur reporter's cat, Nandor the Relentless, gets used to the snow in Leeds
Our reporter's cat, Nandor the Relentless, gets used to the snow in Leeds | Dennis Morton
Snow in Oakwood this morningSnow in Oakwood this morning
Snow in Oakwood this morning | Dennis Morton
11:00 GMT

Video footage

The below footage has been captured of this morning’s snow in Leeds:

12:04 GMT

The show must go on

The First Direct Arena has posted to say that the snow has not disrupted this evening’s show from rock band Within Temptation:

