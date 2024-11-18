Leeds weather: Full hour-by-hour forecast as snow and ice yellow warning from Met Office looms
A yellow weather warning, covering a swathe of the UK, will come into force at 7pm this evening and will last until 10am tomorrow.
The Met Office said it means that areas including Leeds could face power cuts, delays and cancellations to bus and train services, and even road closures.
In this region, forecasters said that it was likely to be “cold but mainly fine” today, although warned people to expect snow and ice into tomorrow.
They added that it will be a colder start this morning than of late, although “plenty of sunshine” is expected. This will turn hazy in the afternoon. There will be a maximum temperature of 4C.
Forecasters said: “A swathe of sleet and snow should sweep eastwards overnight, with some heavy snow possible generally, but especially over hills.
“Clearer later, with icy patches and severe frost for many.”
The minimum temperature tomorrow will be -6C.
Here is the full hour-by-hour weather forecast for Leeds -
Leeds weather
Monday
- 7am - 1C, Clear
- 8am - 1C, Sunny
- 9am - 1C, Sunny
- 10am - 2C, Sunny intervals
- 11am - 3C, Sunny intervals
- 12pm - 4C, Sunny intervals
- 1pm - 4C, Sunny intervals
- 2pm - 4C, Sunny intervals
- 3pm - 4C, Sunny intervals
- 4pm - 4C, Cloudy
- 5pm - 3C, Cloudy
- 6pm - 3C, Overcast
- 7pm - 3C, Overcast
- 8pm - 2C, Light snow
- 9pm - 2C, Heavy snow
- 10pm - 1C, Heavy snow
- 11pm - 1C, Heavy snow
Tuesday
- 12am - 1C, Heavy snow
- 1am - 1C, Heavy snow
- 2am - 0C, Heavy snow
- 3am - 1C, Heavy snow
- 4am - 1C, Light snow
- 5am - 1C, Light snow
- 6am - 1C, Light snow
- 7am - 0C, Partly cloudy
- 8am - 0C, Sunny intervals
- 9am - 1C, Sunny intervals
- 10am - 1C, Sunny
- 11am - 2C, Sunny
- 12pm - 2C, Sunny
- 1pm - 2C, Sunny
- 2pm - 2C, Sunny
- 3pm - 2C, Sunny
- 4pm - 1C, Clear
- 5pm - 0C, Clear
- 6pm - 0C, Clear
- 7pm - -1C, Clear
- 8pm - -1C, Clear
- 9pm - -1C, Clear
- 10pm - -1C, Clear
- 11pm - -1C, Clear
