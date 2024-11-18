Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds is braced for snow and ice, with forecasters predicting the winter weather could bring disruption from tonight (November 18).

A yellow weather warning, covering a swathe of the UK, will come into force at 7pm this evening and will last until 10am tomorrow.

The Met Office said it means that areas including Leeds could face power cuts, delays and cancellations to bus and train services, and even road closures.

In this region, forecasters said that it was likely to be “cold but mainly fine” today, although warned people to expect snow and ice into tomorrow.

They added that it will be a colder start this morning than of late, although “plenty of sunshine” is expected. This will turn hazy in the afternoon. There will be a maximum temperature of 4C.

Forecasters said: “A swathe of sleet and snow should sweep eastwards overnight, with some heavy snow possible generally, but especially over hills.

“Clearer later, with icy patches and severe frost for many.”

The minimum temperature tomorrow will be -6C.

Here is the full hour-by-hour weather forecast for Leeds -

Leeds weather

Monday

7am - 1C, Clear

8am - 1C, Sunny

9am - 1C, Sunny

10am - 2C, Sunny intervals

11am - 3C, Sunny intervals

12pm - 4C, Sunny intervals

1pm - 4C, Sunny intervals

2pm - 4C, Sunny intervals

3pm - 4C, Sunny intervals

4pm - 4C, Cloudy

5pm - 3C, Cloudy

6pm - 3C, Overcast

7pm - 3C, Overcast

8pm - 2C, Light snow

9pm - 2C, Heavy snow

10pm - 1C, Heavy snow

11pm - 1C, Heavy snow

Tuesday

12am - 1C, Heavy snow

1am - 1C, Heavy snow

2am - 0C, Heavy snow

3am - 1C, Heavy snow

4am - 1C, Light snow

5am - 1C, Light snow

6am - 1C, Light snow

7am - 0C, Partly cloudy

8am - 0C, Sunny intervals

9am - 1C, Sunny intervals

10am - 1C, Sunny

11am - 2C, Sunny

12pm - 2C, Sunny

1pm - 2C, Sunny

2pm - 2C, Sunny

3pm - 2C, Sunny

4pm - 1C, Clear

5pm - 0C, Clear

6pm - 0C, Clear

7pm - -1C, Clear

8pm - -1C, Clear

9pm - -1C, Clear

10pm - -1C, Clear

11pm - -1C, Clear