Storm Babet brought chaos to Leeds, with heavy rain and winds sweeping across the city, causing disruption and damage.

LBA said announced on X (formerly Twitter) that the airport has reopened at noon.

As heavy rain battered Leeds, River Aire rose causing flooding, and damage to anything submerged in the water.

High water levels on the River Aire in Leeds as Storm Babet hits

However, weather conditions are improving today (Saturday October 21), with weather warnings lifted and only lighter rain forecast.

Saturday will be generally cloudy with some outbreaks of light winds and light rain, especially across the Pennines, with even some sunny spells across Leeds in the afternoon and a partly cloudy evening.

Sunday is likely to bring even more sunshine with clearer skies in the afternoon and temperatures of up to 13 degrees.

Despite the more stable weather, there are still flood warnings and alerts in place across Leeds, especially in areas near River Aire.

Here is today’s weather forecast for Leeds as provided by the Met Office: