Leeds weather: Hour-by-hour forecast as warning for snow and ice in place after heavy snowfall

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 6th Jan 2025, 04:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Wintry weather is set to continue today (January 6), after Leeds was blanketed in a thick layer of snow.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice will remain in place until 12pm, as experts from the Met Office predicted cold temperatures.

Wintry weather is set to continue today (January 6), after Leeds was blanketed in a thick layer of snow.Wintry weather is set to continue today (January 6), after Leeds was blanketed in a thick layer of snow.
Wintry weather is set to continue today (January 6), after Leeds was blanketed in a thick layer of snow. | National World

They said snow could fall again, with rain and sleet slowly clearing away throughout the day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It will remain cold, with scattered showers. The maximum temperature will be 3C.

It comes after yesterday's heavy snowfall that caused chaos across the city, with key transport routes closed.

Flights were suspended at Leeds Bradford Airport, while train services were cancelled and bus routes disrupted.

Here's the full hour-by-hour forecast for today -

Monday forecast

  • 6am - 1C, Sleet
  • 7am - 1C, Sleet
  • 8am - 1C, Light rain
  • 9am - 2C, Light rain
  • 10am - 2C, Sleet
  • 11am - 2C, Overcast
  • 12pm - 2C, Overcast
  • 1pm - 2C, Cloudy
  • 2pm - 2C, Cloudy
  • 3pm - 3C, Cloudy
  • 4pm - 2C, Cloudy
  • 5pm - 2C, Cloudy
  • 6pm - 2C, Cloudy
  • 7pm - 2C, Cloudy
  • 8pm - 2C, Cloudy
  • 9pm - 2C, Cloudy
  • 10pm - 2C, Cloudy
  • 11pm - 1C, Clear
Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice