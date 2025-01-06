Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wintry weather is set to continue today (January 6), after Leeds was blanketed in a thick layer of snow.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice will remain in place until 12pm, as experts from the Met Office predicted cold temperatures.

They said snow could fall again, with rain and sleet slowly clearing away throughout the day.

It will remain cold, with scattered showers. The maximum temperature will be 3C.

It comes after yesterday's heavy snowfall that caused chaos across the city, with key transport routes closed.

Flights were suspended at Leeds Bradford Airport, while train services were cancelled and bus routes disrupted.

Here's the full hour-by-hour forecast for today -

Monday forecast

6am - 1C, Sleet

7am - 1C, Sleet

8am - 1C, Light rain

9am - 2C, Light rain

10am - 2C, Sleet

11am - 2C, Overcast

12pm - 2C, Overcast

1pm - 2C, Cloudy

2pm - 2C, Cloudy

3pm - 3C, Cloudy

4pm - 2C, Cloudy

5pm - 2C, Cloudy

6pm - 2C, Cloudy

7pm - 2C, Cloudy

8pm - 2C, Cloudy

9pm - 2C, Cloudy

10pm - 2C, Cloudy

11pm - 1C, Clear