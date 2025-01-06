Leeds weather: Hour-by-hour forecast as warning for snow and ice in place after heavy snowfall
A yellow weather warning for snow and ice will remain in place until 12pm, as experts from the Met Office predicted cold temperatures.
They said snow could fall again, with rain and sleet slowly clearing away throughout the day.
It will remain cold, with scattered showers. The maximum temperature will be 3C.
It comes after yesterday's heavy snowfall that caused chaos across the city, with key transport routes closed.
Flights were suspended at Leeds Bradford Airport, while train services were cancelled and bus routes disrupted.
Here's the full hour-by-hour forecast for today -
Monday forecast
- 6am - 1C, Sleet
- 7am - 1C, Sleet
- 8am - 1C, Light rain
- 9am - 2C, Light rain
- 10am - 2C, Sleet
- 11am - 2C, Overcast
- 12pm - 2C, Overcast
- 1pm - 2C, Cloudy
- 2pm - 2C, Cloudy
- 3pm - 3C, Cloudy
- 4pm - 2C, Cloudy
- 5pm - 2C, Cloudy
- 6pm - 2C, Cloudy
- 7pm - 2C, Cloudy
- 8pm - 2C, Cloudy
- 9pm - 2C, Cloudy
- 10pm - 2C, Cloudy
- 11pm - 1C, Clear
