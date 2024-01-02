Leeds weather: Hour-by-hour forecast as heavy rain continues with weather warning issued by Met Office
Heavy rain is set to fall on Leeds after a dry morning.
The mostly dry start to Tuesday (January 2) is set to end abruptly as yet more heavy rain falls on Leeds.
Heavy rain overnight have caused flooding on the tracks in Kirkstall, leading to disruption to train traffic this morning.
As clouds thicken throughout the morning, rain is set to return late morning which is set to continue into the afternoon. The Met Office yellow weather warning for rain remains in place until 9pm tonight.
Here is the hour-by-hour weather forecast for Tuesday January 2, 2024:
- 11am – 9C, cloudy
- 12pm – 9C, heavy rain
- 1pm – 9C, heavy rain
- 2pm – 9C, heavy rain
- 3pm – 9C, heavy rain
- 4pm – 8C, heavy rain
- 5pm – 8C, heavy rain
- 6pm – 8C, heavy rain
- 7pm – 8C, heavy rain
- 8pm – 8C, cloudy
- 9pm – 8C, cloudy
- 10pm – 8C, light shower
- 11pm – 8C, cloudy