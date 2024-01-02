Live as heavy rain flooding on railway track causes disruption to Leeds train services
A number of train services have been cancelled and replaced by buses on Tuesday.
Heavy rain has caused flooding on the line in the Kirkstall area over night.
Northern have issued a warning to train passengers as services from multiple Leeds stations have been cancelled and replaced with bus services.
Follow this live blog for the latest updates.
Teams from Network Rail spotted
Teams from Network Rail are at the scene as they try to resolve the situation, with tracks visibly waterlogged.
River Aire water levels
The River Aire is close to bursting its banks at the train leading to Kirkstall Abbey.
The water is as close to the river bank as it is possible to get without flooding the beer garden at the Kirkstall Bridge Inn, which recently invested in significant flood defences.
Tracks remain waterlogged
Train tracks near the Kirkstall Bridge Inn pub, in Bridge Road, still appear waterlogged as trains continue to be cancelled.
It remains unclear exactly where along the line the flood water has caused problems.
Sara Forrest, 67, was on one of her regular walks this morning along the river from Pollard Lane up to Kirkstall Forge.
She said: "Where the weir is, near the salmon run, I've not seen the water so high in a long time."
Karena Moore-Millar, 48, was among the unhappy customers this morning, as she piled onto a busy rail replacement bus with the partner and kids in tow.
They were due to get the train to London as part of a surprise Christmas, but the flooding disrupted their travel plans.
Instead, they've had to drive to Kirkstall Forge Station, from where they have now boarded a bus to Leeds Station.
They had their fingers crossed they'd make it in time for the London Train.
"We've literally just been dropped in it", she said. "We've had to drop all of our plans and get the car here because this is the closest station.
"We're hoping to catch the train from Leeds no. Otherwise it's ruined this surprise Christmas present."
Yorkshire Evening Post reporter James Connolly is at Kirkstall Forge Station, which was eerily quiet this morning with most trains either cancelled or replaced with a bus service.
There were a few people at the station, most passing through on morning walks.
Disruption expected until afternoon
According to National Rail, the disruption between Leeds and Harrogate / Shipley / Ilkley is expected until 3pm this afternoon.
The disruption is affecting LNER services between London Kings Cross and Harrogate / Bradford Forster Square / Skipton and Northern between Leeds and Skipton / Ilkley / Bradford Forster Square.
National Rail writes: LNER services will be revised to terminate / start back from Leeds. As a result, the following stations will not be served by LNER, until further notice:
Harrogate
Horsforth
Bradford Forster Square
Skipton
Keighley
Shipley
Rail replacement transport is in operation between these stations to / from Leeds.
The following Northern alterations are in place:
Train services are unable to run between Leeds and Shipley in both directions
Train services between Leeds and Skipton may be suspended between Leeds and Shipley
Train services between Leeds and Bradford Forster Square will be suspended between Leeds and Shipley
Train services between Leeds and York via Harrogate will be suspended between Horsforth and Harrogate
Customers may use their tickets at no additional cost on the following:
Northern services between Leeds and Bradford Interchange, and between York and Harrogate
TransPennine Express services between Leeds and York
The following rail replacement transport has been provided. This will be provided by J&B Travel and Fourways.
Between Leeds and Harrogate
07:30 Leeds to Harrogate
08:30 Leeds to Harrogate
09:30 Leeds to Harrogate
07:00 Harrogate to Leeds
08:00 Harrogate to Leeds
09:00 Harrogate to Leeds
10:00 Harrogate to Leeds
11:00 Harrogate to Leeds
12:00 Harrogate to Leeds
Between Leeds and Shipley
07:45 Leeds to Shipley
08:30 Leeds to Shipley
09:00 Leeds to Shipley
09:30 Leeds to Shipley
10:00 Leeds to Shipley
10:30 Leeds to Shipley
11:00 Leeds to Shipley
Journey times may be extended by up to 60 minutes whilst travelling by rail replacement transport.
Weather warning
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain in place until 9pm tonight.
Rail replacement buses
Buses are replacing rail services between Leeds and Shipley in both directions.
Northern announcement
Northern have said that following heavy rain overnight, services will run between Shipley and Bradford Forster Square only, with buses replacing services from Leeds to Shipley.