Karena Moore-Millar, 48, was among the unhappy customers this morning, as she piled onto a busy rail replacement bus with the partner and kids in tow.

They were due to get the train to London as part of a surprise Christmas, but the flooding disrupted their travel plans.

Karena Moore-Millar's travel plans hangs in the balance after flooding causes disruption.

Instead, they've had to drive to Kirkstall Forge Station, from where they have now boarded a bus to Leeds Station.

They had their fingers crossed they'd make it in time for the London Train.

"We've literally just been dropped in it", she said. "We've had to drop all of our plans and get the car here because this is the closest station.