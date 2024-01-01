Leeds weather: 20-hour warning over 'transport disruption' as heavy rain spells forecast by Met Office
The Met Office has issued a warning for heavy rain in West Yorkshire lasting 20 hours.
Large parts of the country, including Leeds, could face up to 15 to 30mm of rain between 5pm today (Monday) and 9pm on Tuesday, the weather service said announcing the yellow warning.
Heavy rain is forecast throughout the evening and overnight on Monday, before a further spell of heavy rain on Tuesday, it added.
The Met Office said: “Heavy rain falling on saturated ground is likely to cause some travel disruption.”
The warning said spray and flooding on roads was likely and that bus and train services would “probably” be impacted.