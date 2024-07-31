Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds is set for more sun as forecasters predict a warm and dry day, ahead of possible thunderstorms later this week.

According to the Met Office, people in the city will get one more chance to soak up the rays today (July 31) before the weather takes a turn for the worse tomorrow.

A yellow weather warning for heavy showers and thunderstorms will come into force at midday tomorrow and is set to remain in place until midnight.

Leeds is set for another hot day today (July 31). | James Hardisty

The warning means there could be "disruption" as a result of the blustery weather, including "difficult driving conditions and some road closures".

Experts said that the weather, set to affect a swathe of England, could also mean "a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services", power cuts, and flooding.

In Leeds, it will be a dry day which will stay warm as sunny spells continue throughout, although the Met Office added that the sunshine will perhaps be "rather hazy at times". The maximum temperature will be 24C.

There will be "hazy evening sunshine" this evening, but heavy showers are expected to move into the region overnight with a risk of thunder.

Tomorrow, there will be a cloudy start to the day in Leeds with a risk of thunder, followed by heavy showers in the afternoon. The maximum temperature will be 25C.

Here is the full hour-by-hour weather forecast for Leeds today (July 31) -

