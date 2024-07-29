Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds is braced for heavy showers and thunderstorms, after a weather warning was put in place by forecasters.

The yellow weather warning, issued by the Met Office, will come into force at midday on Thursday (August 1) and will be in place until midnight.

It means that there could be "disruption" as a result of the blustery weather, including "difficult driving conditions and some road closures".

A yellow weather warning is in place for thunderstorms. | Tony Johnson

Experts warned that the weather, set to affect a swathe of England, could also mean "a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services", power cuts, and flooding.

In Leeds, forecasters said there will be "an increasing risk of showers on Thursday, potentially thundery", adding that it would feel "warm and humid".

It follows sunny spells at the start of the week, with Leeds set for a scorcher today (July 29) with highs of 27C.