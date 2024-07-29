Leeds weather: Heavy showers and thunderstorms forecast as Met Office puts yellow weather warning in place
and live on Freeview channel 276
The yellow weather warning, issued by the Met Office, will come into force at midday on Thursday (August 1) and will be in place until midnight.
It means that there could be "disruption" as a result of the blustery weather, including "difficult driving conditions and some road closures".
Experts warned that the weather, set to affect a swathe of England, could also mean "a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services", power cuts, and flooding.
In Leeds, forecasters said there will be "an increasing risk of showers on Thursday, potentially thundery", adding that it would feel "warm and humid".
It follows sunny spells at the start of the week, with Leeds set for a scorcher today (July 29) with highs of 27C.
There was a fine and dry start to the morning with some light winds, but it is set to get “warm or very warm” later today, which will be followed by a dry evening with some late sunshine.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.