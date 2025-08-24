Watch the latest Met Office video forecast, as high temperatures are predicted for Bank Holiday Monday, before Hurricane Erin brings a band of rain.

The Met Office says Monday's Bank Holiday in Northern Ireland, England and Wales (August 25) will see a continuation of the settled weather, with potentially some long periods of sunshine and above average temperatures.

This is forecast to be followed by a period of unsettled weather, affecting the UK from around the middle of the week.

How hot is it forecast to be in Leeds on Bank Holiday Monday?

The Met Office is forecasting a top temperature of 28°C in Leeds on Bank Holiday Monday (August 25).

Temperatures are then forecast to dip again to 23°C and 22°C on Tuesday August 26 and Wednesday August 27.

Members of the public purchase ice cream. | Ben Montgomery / Getty Images

When is it forecast to rain in Leeds?

The Met Office is forecasting rain showers for Leeds on August 28, August 29 and August 30.

Tony Wisson, Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, said: “There’s still a lot to work out in terms of the exact track and position of what will become Ex-Hurricane Erin. This system should have undergone its transition into an ex-hurricane by the time it reaches the mid-Atlantic, and it will continue to weaken as a broad low pressure system as it then drifts towards the UK. This will displace our current settled weather, bringing spells of rain and perhaps strong winds in places by the middle of next week.

“Tuesday is when we’re likely to see the start of this influence, with a band of rain pushing from west to east over the UK. Rainfall could be heavy for a time in parts of the west, though it’s too early to be precise with details on this.”