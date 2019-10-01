Leeds weather forecast: This is when rain will stop as flood alert issued for Leeds

Have your say

It's a wet and chilly start to the month and more heavy showers are forecast for Leeds on Tuesday, October 1.

A flood alert has been issued for the Middle River Aire catchment, through Holbeck and Hunslet, as the downpours could see river levels rise.

The Leeds flooding incident room is monitoring the situation closely and drivers are advised to avoid low lying roads near the river.

However, a flood warning - which means that immediate action is needed - is not expected to be issued today.

This is when the rain will finally ease in Leeds:

-> Drivers warned by West Yorkshire Police after multiple crashes in adverse weather

Hour-by-hour Tuesday forecast

07.00 - Heavy rain - 12C

08.00 - Heavy rain - 11C

09.00 - Heavy rain - 11C

10.00 - Heavy rain - 11C

11.00 - Heavy rain - 11C

12.00 - Heavy rain - 11C

13.00 - Heavy rain - 10C

14.00 - Heavy rain - 10C

15.00 - Light rain - 10C

16.00 - Overcast - 10C

17.00 - Cloudy - 10C

18.00 - Cloudy - 10C

19.00 - Cloudy - 10C

20.00 - Cloudy - 10C

21.00 - Clear night - 9C

22.00 - Clear night - 8C

23.00 - Clear night - 8C

-> Flooding causing "severe disruption" to rail services across Yorkshire and the north