Leeds weather forecast: This is when rain will stop as flood alert issued for Leeds

It's a wet and chilly start to the month and more heavy showers are forecast for Leeds on Tuesday, October 1.
A flood alert has been issued for the Middle River Aire catchment, through Holbeck and Hunslet, as the downpours could see river levels rise.
The Leeds flooding incident room is monitoring the situation closely and drivers are advised to avoid low lying roads near the river.
However, a flood warning - which means that immediate action is needed - is not expected to be issued today.
This is when the rain will finally ease in Leeds:
Hour-by-hour Tuesday forecast
07.00 - Heavy rain - 12C
08.00 - Heavy rain - 11C
09.00 - Heavy rain - 11C
10.00 - Heavy rain - 11C
11.00 - Heavy rain - 11C
12.00 - Heavy rain - 11C
13.00 - Heavy rain - 10C
14.00 - Heavy rain - 10C
15.00 - Light rain - 10C
16.00 - Overcast - 10C
17.00 - Cloudy - 10C
18.00 - Cloudy - 10C
19.00 - Cloudy - 10C
20.00 - Cloudy - 10C
21.00 - Clear night - 9C
22.00 - Clear night - 8C
23.00 - Clear night - 8C
