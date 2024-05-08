Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Spring really is here, and temperatures have been on a steady rise over the last few weeks.

Temperatures in Leeds are expected to reach up to 22C this weekend.

Luckily, that all appears to be behind us for now as the city have a few days of dry, warm but somewhat cloudy weather to look forward to.

Today (Wednesday, May 8) is starting off with sunny intervals with temperatures reaching around 19C after lunch. Clouds are however set to gather later into the afternoon and evening.

The Met Office predicts that Thursday and Friday will continue much in the same fashion with sunny intervals dominating the skies with a varying amount of clouds. Temperatures are set to reach up to 21C on both days.

If you’re planning any outdoor activities this weekend, such as the North Leeds Food Festival in Roundhay, you’re in luck as Saturday (May 11) is looking to be a hot one with temperatures reaching as much as 22C to 23C in the afternoon.