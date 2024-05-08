Leeds weather: The full forecast this week as temperatures to hit 22C with sunny weekend ahead
and live on Freeview channel 276
Spring really is here, and temperatures have been on a steady rise over the last few weeks.
But despite the warmer temperatures, Monday this week (May 6) saw sudden flash flooding in Leeds with the Met Office even issuing a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms and heavy downpours.
Luckily, that all appears to be behind us for now as the city have a few days of dry, warm but somewhat cloudy weather to look forward to.
Today (Wednesday, May 8) is starting off with sunny intervals with temperatures reaching around 19C after lunch. Clouds are however set to gather later into the afternoon and evening.
The Met Office predicts that Thursday and Friday will continue much in the same fashion with sunny intervals dominating the skies with a varying amount of clouds. Temperatures are set to reach up to 21C on both days.
If you’re planning any outdoor activities this weekend, such as the North Leeds Food Festival in Roundhay, you’re in luck as Saturday (May 11) is looking to be a hot one with temperatures reaching as much as 22C to 23C in the afternoon.
There is some rain expected on Monday (May 13), but before then, Sunday (May 12) is likely to remain dry with some clouds in the sky and temperatures at around 21-22C.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.