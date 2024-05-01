Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The annual foodie event at Roundhay Park will host dozens of culinary experts and professional chefs from Leeds and beyond.

Taking place on May 11-12, the festival hosts local bands and tribute bands on its live music stage throughout the day.

Another highlight is the live cookery theatre, where guests can watch demonstrations and find out secrets and techniques from the top chefs in the industry.

The cookery theatre will return for the North Leeds Food Festival 2024 (Photo by North Leeds Food Festival)

The event’s director, Michael Johnston, said: “We’re really excited to announce the talented chefs we have performing demonstrations this year.

Yorkshire has an abundance of incredible chefs and we're keen to bring some of the best of them to Roundhay Park each year.”

As well as the live cookery demonstrations, the festival hosts a wide array of entertainment tailored to all ages, including a live entertainers’ stage, children’s activities, roaming comedy, a funfair and inflatable land and more.

Private chef and Masterchef: The Professionals star Molly Payne has been named on the line-up (Photo by Bruce Rollinson)

This year’s street food arena will boast a range of global cuisines and cultural specialities, and the artisan markets will host more than 170 market traders showcasing local produce, fresh baked-goods, hand-made crafts and local art.

There will also be a range of independent bars, alongside a full ale-house from North brewery, featuring craft ales and cask favourites on draught.

The North Leeds Food Festival has also partnered with Leeds Mind, raising funds through event activities and optional contributions on ticket sales.

As the event nears, hosts anticipate thousands to join the celebration at the North Leeds Food and Drink Festival in Roundhay Park,

Here is the full list of chefs confirmed for the live cookery theatre so far.

Saturday May 11

Craig Rogan (The Collective)

Award-winning chef director Craig is responsible for the creative and refined menus at the Michelin Guide recommended restaurant, The Collective. With a passion for sustainable and local produce, Craig is a specialist of traditional British cuisine.

Ajith Kumar (Tharavadu)

As head chef at Tharavadu, Ajith brings the vibrant flavours of Kerala to the forefront, expertly blending spices and ingredients to create authentic South-Indian cuisine.

Teddy Lee (Maki & Ramen)

Teddy’s journey began at a sushi academy in Tokyo, leading him to master the art of Japanese cuisine and delight guests with expertly crafted ramen and sushi dishes.

Two more names TBC

Sunday, May 12

Minal Patel (Prashad)

With a Two Star AA and Michelin Bib Gourmand Award for her Indian restaurant, Prashad, head chef Minal thrives on creating authentic Gujarati food with fine and seasonal produce.

Rab Adams (Hern)

Trained at the esteemed Le Cordon Bleu , Rab, owner and Head Chef of Hern in Leeds, champions sustainable cooking, infusing his craft with a passion for locally sourced ingredients to create delectable dishes.

Sam Pullan (Empire Café)

Leeds-based chef Sam Pullan is a master of classic Yorkshire favourites. Designing unique and innovative dishes each week, Sam invites attendees to learn the essence of creating traditional British cuisine.

Molly Payne (MasterChef: The Professionals 2023):

With her culinary talent exemplified on last year’s MasterChef: The Professionals, Molly’s elegant classical-French dishes are a testament to her natural skill and creativity.