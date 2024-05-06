Leeds weather: Met Office issues weather warning for risk of 'thunderstorms and heavy downpours'
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in Leeds starting this afternoon (Monday, May 6).
The warning, which is in place from 1pm to 9pm, says thunderstorms and heavy downpour may cause flooding and travel disruption.
It extends from central Wales in the south up to just south of Fort William in Scotland in the north, and includes most of Yorkshire and the Humber.
While the warning is in place, areas affected are told to expect:
- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
- There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads.
- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.
- There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.
- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.
- There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.
Leeds is today seeing a warm day with sunny spells, but with some showers developing into the afternoon and evening which could be thundery.
Temperatures of around 17 to 19 degrees throughout the day dropping down to between 11 and 14 in the evening and overnight.
