The yellow snow warning issued by the Met Office ended 6am today (February 9), with any signs of yesterday's heavy snow quickly washed away.

The severe weather caused a number of schools to close early to ensure the safety of its students and staff, but all the schools affected have now reopened.

Snow fell over Leeds yesterday causing some disruption.

Today will be dominated by fog and heavy rain, with temperatures increasing a couple of degrees from Thursday to about 6 to 7°C, which may be welcome news for some.

Fog is expected to linger across Leeds from around 10 to lunchtime, with the afternoon and early evening dominated by rain, heavy at times.

It is likely to dry and clear up somewhat in the evening, however, and into tomorrow (February 9), although as the wins ease there might be some patchy fog.

Saturday is looking mostly dry with even a chance of some sun in the morning and early afternoon.

Here is the hour-by-hour weather forecast for Leeds on Friday, February 9: