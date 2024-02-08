Leeds weather: List of school closures as heavy snow causes disruption in Leeds
Heavy snow has fallen in Leeds today, prompting schools around the city to close early to ensure the safety of pupils and staff.
In a message on the Leeds City Council, the sixth form said a decision was made to close to "ensure students can get home on public bus routes during daylight hours".
South SILC Broomfield Site w have also said they are closing from 1.30pm to ensure pupils and staff get home safe.
Leeds East Academy and Wykebeck Primary School have also said they are remaining closed for the rest of the day.
A 24-hour yellow weather warning for snow is in place in Leeds until 6am on Friday, February 9.
List of schools closed due to severe weather:
- Elliott Hudson College
- South SILC Broomfield Site
- Leeds East Academy
- Wykebeck Primary School