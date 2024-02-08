Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds weather: List of school closures as heavy snow causes disruption in Leeds

Several schools in Leeds have announced they are closing early today due to 'severe weather'.
Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 8th Feb 2024, 13:35 GMT
Heavy snow has fallen in Leeds today, prompting schools around the city to close early to ensure the safety of pupils and staff.

Elliott Hudson College in Beeston have sent their students home early.

In a message on the Leeds City Council, the sixth form said a decision was made to close to "ensure students can get home on public bus routes during daylight hours".

A Leeds school have sent their students home early due to severe weather today (February 8).A Leeds school have sent their students home early due to severe weather today (February 8).
South SILC Broomfield Site w have also said they are closing from 1.30pm to ensure pupils and staff get home safe.

Leeds East Academy and Wykebeck Primary School have also said they are remaining closed for the rest of the day.

A 24-hour yellow weather warning for snow is in place in Leeds until 6am on Friday, February 9.

You can follow our blog for the latest updates on today's weather here.

List of schools closed due to severe weather:

  • Elliott Hudson College
  • South SILC Broomfield Site
  • Leeds East Academy
  • Wykebeck Primary School
