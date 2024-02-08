Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Heavy snow has fallen in Leeds today, prompting schools around the city to close early to ensure the safety of pupils and staff.

Elliott Hudson College in Beeston have sent their students home early.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a message on the Leeds City Council, the sixth form said a decision was made to close to "ensure students can get home on public bus routes during daylight hours".

A Leeds school have sent their students home early due to severe weather today (February 8).

South SILC Broomfield Site w have also said they are closing from 1.30pm to ensure pupils and staff get home safe.

Leeds East Academy and Wykebeck Primary School have also said they are remaining closed for the rest of the day.

A 24-hour yellow weather warning for snow is in place in Leeds until 6am on Friday, February 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can follow our blog for the latest updates on today's weather here.

List of schools closed due to severe weather: