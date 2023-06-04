Leeds weather: Best sunshine pictures from across the city this weekend as temperatures hit 21°C
We can say it. Summer is finally here, and Leeds has been treated to a weekend of sunshine and warm weather.
The city has enjoyed a glorious opening to June so far, Saturday saw uninterrupted blue skies and temperatures peaking at close to 20°C. Sunday promises to be hotter still with many rounding up family and friends to take in some rays.
Many got out bright and early this morning, heading for Leeds’s many beauty spots in order to make the most of the sunshine. Kids playing, dogs barking, BBQs on and beers being served. Here are some of the best pictures as captured by Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding...
Page 1 of 2