Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Everything you need to know about Epsom Derby Day
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’
British Soap Awards 2023: Full list of winners
Met Office forecast hottest day of the year with 26°C temperatures
Odeon cinema to close several UK branches within days - full list
This Morning editor asks for ‘respite’ after Phillip Schofield scandal

Leeds weather: Best sunshine pictures from across the city this weekend as temperatures hit 21°C

We can say it. Summer is finally here, and Leeds has been treated to a weekend of sunshine and warm weather.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 4th Jun 2023, 13:17 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2023, 13:17 BST

The city has enjoyed a glorious opening to June so far, Saturday saw uninterrupted blue skies and temperatures peaking at close to 20°C. Sunday promises to be hotter still with many rounding up family and friends to take in some rays.

Many got out bright and early this morning, heading for Leeds’s many beauty spots in order to make the most of the sunshine. Kids playing, dogs barking, BBQs on and beers being served. Here are some of the best pictures as captured by Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding...

Poppy had a blast at the playground at Lotherton Hall.

1. Fun in the sun

Poppy had a blast at the playground at Lotherton Hall. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Locals taking in the sun at Woodhouse Moor as smoke bellows out.

2. Fun in the sun

Locals taking in the sun at Woodhouse Moor as smoke bellows out. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
It was a day for all the family at Meanwood Park

3. Fun in the sun

It was a day for all the family at Meanwood Park Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Cooling off at Lotherton Hall are Jessica Haigh, 8, Emily Watson, 8 and Molly Watson, 10.

4. Fun in the sun

Cooling off at Lotherton Hall are Jessica Haigh, 8, Emily Watson, 8 and Molly Watson, 10. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:LeedsYorkshire Evening Post