The city has enjoyed a glorious opening to June so far, Saturday saw uninterrupted blue skies and temperatures peaking at close to 20°C. Sunday promises to be hotter still with many rounding up family and friends to take in some rays.

Many got out bright and early this morning, heading for Leeds’s many beauty spots in order to make the most of the sunshine. Kids playing, dogs barking, BBQs on and beers being served. Here are some of the best pictures as captured by Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding...