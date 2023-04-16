Here are some of the most beautiful places to bask in the spring sunshine in and around Leeds.
Here are seven beauty spots and secret locations that you can enjoy in the sunshine – all within an hour’s drive of Leeds.
1. Close Gate Bridge
Eastergate Bridge, also known as Close Gate Bridge, is an historic packhorse bridge in Marsden. A walk exists centred around the bridge, stretching to just over 4km, with a map available on the National Trust website. The bridge is a 40-minute drive away from Leeds. Photo: Tony Johnson
2. Holmfirth Vineyard
Holmfirth Vineyard is a family owned vineyard located in the picturesque hills of the Holme Valley, just under an hour's drive away from Leeds. Visitors can soak up the sun outside, and book in for a tour and wine tasting. Photo: Simon Hulme
3. Rodley Nature Reserve
Rodley Nature Reserve is a wetland reserve created in 1999. This scenic reserve is a relaxing destination, where you can take in the beautiful surrounding nature as you walk. It is just a 20-minute drive outside of Leeds city centre. Photo: National World
4. Hardcastle Crags
Hardcastle Crags is a wooded Pennine valley owned by the National Trust, around an hour away from Leeds. It has over 15 miles of footpaths to explore, plus the he 19th-century Gibson Mill at its heart. Photo: Bruce Rollinson