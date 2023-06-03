Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Hour-by-hour Leeds weather forecast as the first weekend of June sees temperatures reach 19°C

Summer is finally here, and Leeds will be treated to a weekend of sunshine and warm weather.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 04:45 BST- 1 min read

Leeds can look forward to a warm and sunny first weekend in June as the skies will remain sunny for most of the weekend with temperatures close to 20°C.

Saturday (June 3) is set to be the warmest day of the weekend, with a full day of sunshine and temperatures reaching up to 19°C. For those hoping to spend an evening outside, the forecast still predicts around 11°C at midnight.

Sunday (June 4) will remain warm and dry, but with sunny intervals from around noon until it clears up again around 7pm. Temperatures will peak at around 19°C.

Here is the hour-by-hour weather forecast for the first weekend in June as provided by BBC Weather.

Summer in Leeds is kicking off with a sunny first weekend of June.Summer in Leeds is kicking off with a sunny first weekend of June.
Hour-by-hour Leeds weather for the June 3-4 weekend

Saturday

  • 05am: Sunny, 7°C
  • 06am: Sunny, 7°C
  • 07am: Sunny, 8°C
  • 08am: Sunny, 10°C
  • 09am: Sunny, 12°C
  • 10am: Sunny, 13°C
  • 11am: Sunny, 15°C
  • Noon: Sunny, 16°C
  • 1pm: Sunny, 17°C
  • 2pm: Sunny, 18°C 
  • 3pm: Sunny, 19°C
  • 4pm: Sunny, 19°C
  • 5pm: Sunny, 19°C
  • 6pm: Sunny, 18°C
  • 7pm: Sunny, 17°C
  • 8pm: Sunny, 16°C
  • 9pm: Sunny, 14°C
  • 10pm: Clear sky, 12°C
  • 11pm: Clear sky, 11°C

Sunday

  • Midnight: Clear sky, 10°C
  • 1am: Clear sky, 9°C
  • 2am: Mist, 9°C
  • 3am: Mist, 8°C
  • 4am: Mist, 8°C
  • 05am: Sunny, 8°C
  • 06am: Sunny, 8°C
  • 07am: Sunny, 9°C
  • 08am: Sunny, 11°C
  • 09am: Sunny, 12°C
  • 10am: Sunny, 14°C
  • 11am: Sunny, 15°C
  • Noon: Sunny intervals, 16°C
  • 1pm: Sunny intervals, 17°C
  • 2pm: Sunny intervals, 18°C 
  • 3pm: Sunny intervals, 19°C
  • 4pm: Sunny intervals, 19°C
  • 5pm: Sunny intervals, 19°C
  • 6pm: Sunny intervals, 19°C
  • 7pm: Sunny, 18°C
  • 8pm: Sunny, 17°C
  • 9pm: Sunny, 15°C
  • 10pm: Clear sky, 14°C
  • 11pm: Clear sky, 12°C
  • Midnight: Clear sky, 11°C

(Source: BBC Weather)

