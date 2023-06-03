Leeds can look forward to a warm and sunny first weekend in June as the skies will remain sunny for most of the weekend with temperatures close to 20°C.

Saturday (June 3) is set to be the warmest day of the weekend, with a full day of sunshine and temperatures reaching up to 19°C. For those hoping to spend an evening outside, the forecast still predicts around 11°C at midnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday (June 4) will remain warm and dry, but with sunny intervals from around noon until it clears up again around 7pm. Temperatures will peak at around 19°C.

Here is the hour-by-hour weather forecast for the first weekend in June as provided by BBC Weather.

Summer in Leeds is kicking off with a sunny first weekend of June.

Hour-by-hour Leeds weather for the June 3-4 weekend

Saturday

05am: Sunny, 7°C

06am: Sunny, 7°C

07am: Sunny, 8°C

08am: Sunny, 10°C

09am: Sunny, 12°C

10am: Sunny, 13°C

11am: Sunny, 15°C

Noon: Sunny, 16°C

1pm: Sunny, 17°C

2pm: Sunny, 18°C

3pm: Sunny, 19°C

4pm: Sunny, 19°C

5pm: Sunny, 19°C

6pm: Sunny, 18°C

7pm: Sunny, 17°C

8pm: Sunny, 16°C

9pm: Sunny, 14°C

10pm: Clear sky, 12°C

11pm: Clear sky, 11°C

Sunday