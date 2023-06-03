Hour-by-hour Leeds weather forecast as the first weekend of June sees temperatures reach 19°C
Summer is finally here, and Leeds will be treated to a weekend of sunshine and warm weather.
Leeds can look forward to a warm and sunny first weekend in June as the skies will remain sunny for most of the weekend with temperatures close to 20°C.
Saturday (June 3) is set to be the warmest day of the weekend, with a full day of sunshine and temperatures reaching up to 19°C. For those hoping to spend an evening outside, the forecast still predicts around 11°C at midnight.
Sunday (June 4) will remain warm and dry, but with sunny intervals from around noon until it clears up again around 7pm. Temperatures will peak at around 19°C.
Here is the hour-by-hour weather forecast for the first weekend in June as provided by BBC Weather.
Hour-by-hour Leeds weather for the June 3-4 weekend
Saturday
- 05am: Sunny, 7°C
- 06am: Sunny, 7°C
- 07am: Sunny, 8°C
- 08am: Sunny, 10°C
- 09am: Sunny, 12°C
- 10am: Sunny, 13°C
- 11am: Sunny, 15°C
- Noon: Sunny, 16°C
- 1pm: Sunny, 17°C
- 2pm: Sunny, 18°C
- 3pm: Sunny, 19°C
- 4pm: Sunny, 19°C
- 5pm: Sunny, 19°C
- 6pm: Sunny, 18°C
- 7pm: Sunny, 17°C
- 8pm: Sunny, 16°C
- 9pm: Sunny, 14°C
- 10pm: Clear sky, 12°C
- 11pm: Clear sky, 11°C
Sunday
- Midnight: Clear sky, 10°C
- 1am: Clear sky, 9°C
- 2am: Mist, 9°C
- 3am: Mist, 8°C
- 4am: Mist, 8°C
- 05am: Sunny, 8°C
- 06am: Sunny, 8°C
- 07am: Sunny, 9°C
- 08am: Sunny, 11°C
- 09am: Sunny, 12°C
- 10am: Sunny, 14°C
- 11am: Sunny, 15°C
- Noon: Sunny intervals, 16°C
- 1pm: Sunny intervals, 17°C
- 2pm: Sunny intervals, 18°C
- 3pm: Sunny intervals, 19°C
- 4pm: Sunny intervals, 19°C
- 5pm: Sunny intervals, 19°C
- 6pm: Sunny intervals, 19°C
- 7pm: Sunny, 18°C
- 8pm: Sunny, 17°C
- 9pm: Sunny, 15°C
- 10pm: Clear sky, 14°C
- 11pm: Clear sky, 12°C
- Midnight: Clear sky, 11°C
(Source: BBC Weather)