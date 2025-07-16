The Green Flag Award scheme, organised by the environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy and licensed by the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government, honours and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces throughout the UK. The initiative sets a benchmark for green space management not only in the UK but also globally.

Councillor Mohammed Rafique, Leeds City Council’s executive member for climate, energy, environment, and green spaces, expressed gratitude to the teams and volunteer groups that work tirelessly to maintain the parks at a high standard, allowing residents to enjoy them every day.

He said: We’re thrilled that we have once again received the prestigious Green Flag Award for these seven green spaces and that they are deemed of international quality.”

Green Flag Award Scheme Manager, Paul Todd MBE, said: “Congratulations to everyone involved at Leeds City Council who have worked tirelessly to ensure that these parks achieve the high standards required for the Green Flag Award.

“Quality parks and green spaces like these seven make the country a healthier place to live and work in, and a stronger place in which to invest.

“Crucially, these parks are vital green spaces for communities in Leeds to enjoy nature, and during the ongoing cost of living crisis it is a free and safe space for families to socialise. It also provides important opportunities for local people and visitors to reap the physical and mental health benefits of green space.”

Below are the seven parks and green spaces in Leeds to be awarded at the Green Flag Awards 2025:

Golden Acre Park Otley Rd, Bramhope, Leeds LS16 8BQ

Kirkstall Abbey Abbey Rd, Kirkstall, Leeds LS5 3EH

Middleton Park Town St, Middleton, Leeds LS10 3SH

Otley Chevin Forest Park Otley Chevin Country Pk, Leeds LS21 3DD

Pudsey Park Church Ln, Pudsey LS28 7RR