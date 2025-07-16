7 Leeds parks named among the best in the country in 2025 Green Flag Awards – full list of winners

Seven of Leeds' most popular parks have been awarded the Green Flag Award, recognising their international quality.

The Green Flag Award scheme, organised by the environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy and licensed by the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government, honours and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces throughout the UK. The initiative sets a benchmark for green space management not only in the UK but also globally.

This year, Leeds City Council said that seven of its parks have once again received the prestigious award, with some parks having been recognised every year for at least 15 years.

Councillor Mohammed Rafique, Leeds City Council’s executive member for climate, energy, environment, and green spaces, expressed gratitude to the teams and volunteer groups that work tirelessly to maintain the parks at a high standard, allowing residents to enjoy them every day.

He said: We’re thrilled that we have once again received the prestigious Green Flag Award for these seven green spaces and that they are deemed of international quality.”

Green Flag Award Scheme Manager, Paul Todd MBE, said: “Congratulations to everyone involved at Leeds City Council who have worked tirelessly to ensure that these parks achieve the high standards required for the Green Flag Award.

“Quality parks and green spaces like these seven make the country a healthier place to live and work in, and a stronger place in which to invest.

“Crucially, these parks are vital green spaces for communities in Leeds to enjoy nature, and during the ongoing cost of living crisis it is a free and safe space for families to socialise. It also provides important opportunities for local people and visitors to reap the physical and mental health benefits of green space.”

Below are the seven parks and green spaces in Leeds to be awarded at the Green Flag Awards 2025:

Otley Rd, Bramhope, Leeds LS16 8BQ

1. Golden Acre Park

Otley Rd, Bramhope, Leeds LS16 8BQ | Tony Johnson

Abbey Rd, Kirkstall, Leeds LS5 3EH

2. Kirkstall Abbey

Abbey Rd, Kirkstall, Leeds LS5 3EH | Gary Longbottom

Town St, Middleton, Leeds LS10 3SH

3. Middleton Park

Town St, Middleton, Leeds LS10 3SH | Tony Johnson

Otley Chevin Country Pk, Leeds LS21 3DD

4. Otley Chevin Forest Park

Otley Chevin Country Pk, Leeds LS21 3DD | James Hardisty

Church Ln, Pudsey LS28 7RR

5. Pudsey Park

Church Ln, Pudsey LS28 7RR | James Hardisty

Mansion Ln, Roundhay, Leeds LS8 2HH

6. Roundhay Park

Mansion Ln, Roundhay, Leeds LS8 2HH | National World

