Leeds beer gardens: The 15 best outdoor drinking spots you can find in Leeds - according to AI

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 20th Jun 2025, 16:30 BST

As temperatures rise, Leeds’ beer gardens are buzzing with life.

From charming suburban hideaways to bustling rooftop terraces in the city centre, Leeds boasts an impressive selection of beer gardens perfect for soaking up the sun.

This week, we’ve turned to the latest digital tool at our fingertips – ChatGPT – to help uncover some of the very best outdoor spots the city has to offer.

Below are 15 top beer gardens in Leeds, as recommended by AI – along with what the chatbot had to say about each one.

1. Belgrave Music Hall & Canteen

Popular multi-storey venue with a spacious rooftop terrace—perfect for al fresco drinks and gigs. | James Hardisty

2. Piglove by the River

Grass-knoll terrace on River Aire, homebrew ales and weekly street food. | National World

3. Green Room

Elevated plant-filled terrace, gin-heavy menu, brunch + local beers. | James Hardisty/National World

4. Kirkstall Bridge Inn

Riverside beer garden beloved for its canal-side charm and Kirkstall Brewery ales. | James Hardisty/National World

5. Whitelock's Ale House

Historic off-Briggate gem with an intimate alley garden and heritage atmosphere. | James Hardisty

6. North Taproom

24 taps of North Brewing craft beer, vibrant picnic tables. | Google

