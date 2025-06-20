From charming suburban hideaways to bustling rooftop terraces in the city centre, Leeds boasts an impressive selection of beer gardens perfect for soaking up the sun.

This week, we’ve turned to the latest digital tool at our fingertips – ChatGPT – to help uncover some of the very best outdoor spots the city has to offer.

Below are 15 top beer gardens in Leeds, as recommended by AI – along with what the chatbot had to say about each one.

1 . Belgrave Music Hall & Canteen Popular multi-storey venue with a spacious rooftop terrace—perfect for al fresco drinks and gigs. | James Hardisty Photo Sales

2 . Piglove by the River Grass-knoll terrace on River Aire, homebrew ales and weekly street food. | National World Photo Sales

4 . Kirkstall Bridge Inn Riverside beer garden beloved for its canal-side charm and Kirkstall Brewery ales. | James Hardisty/National World Photo Sales

5 . Whitelock's Ale House Historic off-Briggate gem with an intimate alley garden and heritage atmosphere. | James Hardisty Photo Sales

6 . North Taproom 24 taps of North Brewing craft beer, vibrant picnic tables. | Google Photo Sales