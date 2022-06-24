Leeds thunderstorms: Yellow weather warning as Met Office forecast 'heavy rain, lightning and hail'

The Met Office said showers and thunderstorms "are likely to bring periods of heavy rain, lightning and hail" in Leeds and across the North of England this afternoon.

The warning is in place today for Leeds from 1pm until 10pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thunderstorms are forecast in Leeds today, according to the Met Office. Picture: Nationalworld/Met Office.

It follows a period of balmy and sunny weather in the city this week, which has seen temperatures hit highs of up to 28C.

Experts have warned that the thunderstorms today could cause disruption to transport services, flooding or temporary road closures.

Friday Met Office weather forecast for Leeds

Today:

Dry at first with areas of cloud but also some sunny spells.

Cloud will build, with scattered showers developing later this morning. Many showers will become heavy, and slow moving, some thundery and with a chance of hail.

Very warm. Maximum temperature 25C.

Tonight:

Residual scattered heavy, perhaps thundery, showers die away this evening.

Then cloud and outbreaks of mainly light rain move east. Dry, mostly clear, and fresher conditions follow, with light winds. Minimum temperature 10C.

Yellow Met Office weather warning for Leeds

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

Spray and sudden flooding are likely to lead to difficult driving conditions and some temporary road closures.

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could temporarily be lost.

Advice