Experts expect the warm temperatures to continue today before cooling down on Friday and into the weekend.

Here's is today's Met Office hour by hour Leeds forecast.

9am: Sunny - 18 °C.

10am: Sunny - 19 °C.

11am: Sunny - 22 °C.

12pm: Sunny - 23 °C.

1pm: Sunny intervals - 26 °C.

2pm: Sunny - 27 °C.

3pm: Cloudy - 28 °C.

4pm: Sunny intervals - 28 °C.

5pm: Cloudy - 27 °C.

6pm: Cloudy - 25 °C.

7pm: Cloudy - 24 °C.

8pm: Cloudy - 23 °C.

9pm: Cloudy - 22 °C.

10pm: Cloudy - 21 °C.

11pm: Clear night - 22 °C.

Into Friday and sunny spells are expected at first before the clouds will begin to thicken. Scattered heavy showers developing with a risk of hail and thunder. Very warm still, but slighter cooler than on Thursday. Maximum temperature 27 °C.