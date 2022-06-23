Met Office Leeds weather forecast: Hour by hour forecast for Leeds on one of hottest days of the year

Leeds is preparing for one of the hottest day's of the year today (Thursday, June 23) with temperatures forecast to hit as high as 28 °C.

By Alex Grant
Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 9:17 am

Experts expect the warm temperatures to continue today before cooling down on Friday and into the weekend.

Here's is today's Met Office hour by hour Leeds forecast.

9am: Sunny - 18 °C.

10am: Sunny - 19 °C.

11am: Sunny - 22 °C.

12pm: Sunny - 23 °C.

1pm: Sunny intervals - 26 °C.

2pm: Sunny - 27 °C.

3pm: Cloudy - 28 °C.

4pm: Sunny intervals - 28 °C.

5pm: Cloudy - 27 °C.

6pm: Cloudy - 25 °C.

7pm: Cloudy - 24 °C.

8pm: Cloudy - 23 °C.

9pm: Cloudy - 22 °C.

10pm: Cloudy - 21 °C.

11pm: Clear night - 22 °C.

Into Friday and sunny spells are expected at first before the clouds will begin to thicken. Scattered heavy showers developing with a risk of hail and thunder. Very warm still, but slighter cooler than on Thursday. Maximum temperature 27 °C.

It is expected to be breezier through the weekend and into the coming week good spells of sunshine are likely, but also occasional heavy showers. Temperatures near average or just below for late June. Maximum temperature 22 °C.

