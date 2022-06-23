Leeds Met Office weather: The forecast ahead as thunderstorms and rain set to batter city

After a run of hot, dry and sunny weather, thunderstorms are on the way to Leeds.

By Abbey Maclure
Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 12:38 pm

Temperatures are set to climb to 27C today (Thursday), with sunny intervals changing to cloudy by the afternoon.

But after a sunny start to Friday, thunder showers are set to hit Leeds by the late morning - and will continue to hammer down into the afternoon.

Thunderstorms are set to hit Leeds on Friday

Here is the full Met Office forecast for Leeds on Friday:

6am - sunny intervals - 17C

7am - sunny intervals - 18C

8am - sunny intervals - 19C

9am - sunny intervals - 20C

10am - sunny intervals - 21C

11am - thunder shower - 21C

noon - sunny intervals - 22C

1pm - thunder - 22C

2pm - thunder - 22C

3pm - thunder - 21C

4pm - light shower - 21C

5pm - light shower - 21C

6pm - light shower - 21C

7pm - cloudy - 20C

8pm - cloudy - 20C

9pm - cloudy - 19C

10pm - cloudy - 18C

11pm - cloudy - 18C

