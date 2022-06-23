Temperatures are set to climb to 27C today (Thursday), with sunny intervals changing to cloudy by the afternoon.
But after a sunny start to Friday, thunder showers are set to hit Leeds by the late morning - and will continue to hammer down into the afternoon.
Here is the full Met Office forecast for Leeds on Friday:
6am - sunny intervals - 17C
7am - sunny intervals - 18C
8am - sunny intervals - 19C
9am - sunny intervals - 20C
10am - sunny intervals - 21C
11am - thunder shower - 21C
noon - sunny intervals - 22C
1pm - thunder - 22C
2pm - thunder - 22C
3pm - thunder - 21C
4pm - light shower - 21C
5pm - light shower - 21C
6pm - light shower - 21C
7pm - cloudy - 20C
8pm - cloudy - 20C
9pm - cloudy - 19C
10pm - cloudy - 18C
11pm - cloudy - 18C