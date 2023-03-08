News you can trust since 1890
Snow in Leeds: Live as first snow falls and council gritters 'hitting the road' early with freezing temperatures

Leeds council gritters are preparing to hit the roads today amid concerns over freezing temperatures.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
6 hours ago
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 2:54pm

A Met Office yellow warning for snow is in place for tomorrow (March 9) and Friday (March 10). The warning means heavy snow “has the potential to cause significant disruption on Thursday and Friday”.

Residents across West Yorkshire are warned to expect another cold night with widespread frost. The occasional snow shower will continue to affect coastlines, with the risk of icy patches forming.

Leeds city council gritters will be hitting the roads at 6pm tonight then again at 7.30am in an attempt to keep traffic moving.

Follow our live blog below for the latest weather updates, traffic news and any other incidents...

Residents across West Yorkshire can expect another cold night. Picture: Steve Riding
Live as first snow falls in Leeds and council gritters ‘hitting the road’

Key motorways to be impacted

Routes covered by the National Highways ‘severe weather’ warning include the M62, M1 and A1(M) – all key motorway connections in and out of Leeds.

National Highways issue severe weather alert

National Highways have issued a severe weather alert for snow affecting the North West, North East & Midlands regions from 9am tomorrow morning to 8am on Friday.

Road users are advised to check ahead and plan for disruption to journeys.

Possible travel delays are expected

People have been warned there is a slight chance roads may become blocked by deep snow, and a small chance of long delays and cancellations on bus, rail and air travel.

Yellow weather warning in place

Leeds city council preparations

