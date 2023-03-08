Snow in Leeds: Live as first snow falls and council gritters 'hitting the road' early with freezing temperatures
Leeds council gritters are preparing to hit the roads today amid concerns over freezing temperatures.
A Met Office yellow warning for snow is in place for tomorrow (March 9) and Friday (March 10). The warning means heavy snow “has the potential to cause significant disruption on Thursday and Friday”.
Residents across West Yorkshire are warned to expect another cold night with widespread frost. The occasional snow shower will continue to affect coastlines, with the risk of icy patches forming.
Leeds city council gritters will be hitting the roads at 6pm tonight then again at 7.30am in an attempt to keep traffic moving.
Follow our live blog below for the latest weather updates, traffic news and any other incidents...
Live as first snow falls in Leeds and council gritters ‘hitting the road’
Routes covered by the National Highways ‘severe weather’ warning include the M62, M1 and A1(M) – all key motorway connections in and out of Leeds.
National Highways have issued a severe weather alert for snow affecting the North West, North East & Midlands regions from 9am tomorrow morning to 8am on Friday.
Road users are advised to check ahead and plan for disruption to journeys.
People have been warned there is a slight chance roads may become blocked by deep snow, and a small chance of long delays and cancellations on bus, rail and air travel.
A Met Office yellow warning for snow is in place for tomorrow (March 9) and Friday (March 10).
The warning means heavy snow “has the potential to cause significant disruption on Thursday and Friday”.