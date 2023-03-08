A Met Office yellow warning for snow is in place for tomorrow (March 9) and Friday (March 10). The warning means heavy snow “has the potential to cause significant disruption on Thursday and Friday”.

Residents across West Yorkshire are warned to expect another cold night with widespread frost. The occasional snow shower will continue to affect coastlines, with the risk of icy patches forming.

Leeds city council gritters will be hitting the roads at 6pm tonight then again at 7.30am in an attempt to keep traffic moving.

Follow our live blog below for the latest weather updates, traffic news and any other incidents...