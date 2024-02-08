Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds City Council's gritters have already covered hundreds of miles of the city's roads in the past 24 hours to keep them clear and keep traffic moving.

As the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for snow, the vehicles were sent out at 6pm yesterday and again at 5am today to clear all major routes and other streets.

Heavy snowfall has hit most of Leeds since the late morning, settling in many hilly and rural areas and causing travel disruption and school closures.

A gritter in Leeds (Photo by Tony Johnson/National World)

Even a "precautionary grit" will see 30 gritter trucks cover 800 miles of the city’s road network in three hour shifts, the Yorkshire Evening Post previously discovered. On average they will do 30 miles each per stint and are laden with eight tonnes of grit each.

This interactive map shows the primary gritting routes, the routes which have been gritted in the past 12 to 24 hours and the positions of the gritter wagons.

Updated every five minutes, you search for your location and see which streets near you have been gritted. The location of every gritter wagon can also be viewed, and you can follow their route across the city.