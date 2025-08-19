A £1.5m project has transformed a historic Leeds waterway to help protect hundreds of homes and businesses from flooding.

Sheepscar Beck, which runs through the north of the city centre, has weakened over time as old stonework has crumbled and invasive plants have taken hold. Heavier winter rain and drier summers have also left it more vulnerable to collapse and flooding.

Deputy council leader Councillor Jonathan Pryor said: “Leeds City Council is committed to improving and maintaining flood resilience across the city, and I am delighted that the works at Sheepscar Beck have been successfully completed.

The £1.5 million scheme will reduce flood risks for more than 300 homes and businesses. | Leeds City Council

“Flood risk is one of the most direct impacts of climate change that our city faces, and the financial and carbon cost of cleanup means that schemes like this make a significant contribution to our net zero ambitions.

“This scheme forms part of our wider programme of flood alleviation works across Leeds, helping us manage both large rivers and smaller watercourses to safeguard our residents and businesses from the devastation flooding can bring.”

The £1.5m scheme, funded by the Environment Agency and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, has repaired and strengthened the beck’s infrastructure to reduce flood risks for more than 250 businesses and 50 homes in Sheepscar and Mabgate.

Section of Mushroom Street before the works with overgrown vegetation and damaged brickwork. | Leeds City Council

To preserve its historic character, reclaimed bricks were used wherever possible, with new materials added only where needed. Local traders supported the work by providing access, allowing contractors onto their land, and supplying some of the materials.

According to Leeds City Council, the improvements are essential in preserving current levels of protection, preventing costly damage, and helping the city adapt to a changing climate. The works will not alter the flood zone status of the area but are expected to prevent around £15m of flood-related losses. They are also forecast to cut carbon emissions by around 2,500 tonnes, more than ten times the amount produced during construction.

Enhancements for residents and wildlife are being made alongside the flood defences. Bat boxes, public waste bins, and a new seating area at the corner of Bristol Street and Cross Stamford Street have already been installed, with 20 new trees due to be planted later this year. A community-led art installation focused on climate resilience is planned for 2026.

New public seating area on corner of Bristol Street and Cross Stamford Street. | Leeds City Council

Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin said: “Here in West Yorkshire, we’ve felt the devastating impact of climate change first-hand, as flooding has become more damaging and frequent over recent years.

“By investing in essential defences to protect our communities and businesses, we’re building a more resilient region that’s fit for the future.

“We remain dedicated to working with our partners like Leeds City Council to build a greener, more secure West Yorkshire for future generations.”

Luke Williams, senior flood risk advisor for the Environment Agency, added that the works mean Sheepscar Beck is now in good condition and “ready to respond when needed”, reducing the risk of flooding to hundreds of city centre businesses.