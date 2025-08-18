There are concerns that Hurricane Erin could bring large amounts of rain to UK shores following the August Bank Holiday weekend.

The category four hurricane is set to batter parts of the Caribbean with rain and wind before being expected to churn up dangerous waves and rip currents along the US east coast.

Evacuations have been ordered in parts of North Carolina as authorities warn that some roads could be swamped by waves of 15 feet (4.6 metres).

Residual rain from Hurricane Erin is set to hit UK shores next week. | National World

Forecasters are hopeful that the hurricane will turn north east and away from the eastern US, but it is still expected to produce dangerous waves and rip currents.

Coastal flooding was expected to begin on Tuesday and continue through Thursday, with the hurricane then set to travel across the Atlantic Ocean and towards the UK later in the week.

In Leeds, the weather is set to be dry and bright throughout the week and into the weekend, when Leeds Festival is held at Bramham Park.

It’s then predicted to take a turn next week within West Yorkshire, when a deep area of low pressure – linked to Hurricane Erin – develops causing heavier rain and stronger winds.

The Met Office’s long range forecast for Saturday, August 23, until Monday, September 3, reads: “High pressure is likely to be the dominant feature at first, bringing widely fine and dry weather whilst an on-shore flow leads to rather cool conditions in parts of the north east.

“Whilst this is happening a deep area of low pressure is likely to develop in the North Atlantic. This is linked to Hurricane Erin, which is expected to start to bring a change in weather to the UK, though the timing of this is uncertain.

“From early to mid-week, high pressure may become increasingly eroded from the west as low pressure and frontal systems start to move in from the Atlantic, leading to more changeable conditions with spells of rain through the remainder of the week.

“Temperatures likely warm or very warm to start before trending towards average.”