Leeds keeps enjoying warm and sunny days with temperatures well into the mid- to late 20s.

For those hoping to catch a few hours of sunshine today (Tuesday, July 30), the forecast is set to match that of Lisbon.

While Leeds enjoys a couple of days more of hot weather before it’s back to rain, thermometers in the city and in the Portuguese capital will both show up to 27C today, according to the Met Office.

James Hardisty

Remaining mostly sunny with a few short cloudy intervals in the early afternoon, temperatures are set to peak around 4-5pm, before dropping again to around 19C at midnight.

The weather is likely to remain just as hot tomorrow (Wednesday, July 31) and on Thursday (August 1) - however; a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued from noon to midnight.

The warning covers most of England and parts of Wales, and affected places - including Leeds - can except heavy showers and thunderstorms which can lead to some disruption throughout Thursday.