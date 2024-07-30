Leeds set to be as hot as Lisbon today as 'heatwave' continues to scorch city ahead of weather warning
For those hoping to catch a few hours of sunshine today (Tuesday, July 30), the forecast is set to match that of Lisbon.
While Leeds enjoys a couple of days more of hot weather before it’s back to rain, thermometers in the city and in the Portuguese capital will both show up to 27C today, according to the Met Office.
Remaining mostly sunny with a few short cloudy intervals in the early afternoon, temperatures are set to peak around 4-5pm, before dropping again to around 19C at midnight.
The weather is likely to remain just as hot tomorrow (Wednesday, July 31) and on Thursday (August 1) - however; a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued from noon to midnight.
The warning covers most of England and parts of Wales, and affected places - including Leeds - can except heavy showers and thunderstorms which can lead to some disruption throughout Thursday.
But until then, Leeds gets to enjoy a few more days of summer.
