Leeds is set for a scorcher today (July 29), as experts said that parts of the UK could experience a mini “heatwave” this week.

Temperatures will rise in the city with highs of 27°C, making it hotter than in San Francisco.

In Leeds, the Met Office said it would become “increasingly warm” with a “risk of thundery breakdown mid-week”.

Leeds is set for hot temperatures today (July 29) after the Met Office predicted that some areas could reach "heatwave" criteria.

Today, there will be a fine and dry start to the morning with some light winds before it gets “warm or very warm”.

It will be a dry evening with some late sunshine.

There is more of the same predicted for tomorrow, with “plenty of hazy sunshine”, particularly in the morning.

It comes as parts of the UK could experience temperatures that meet “heatwave criteria”, according to the Met Office.

It said: “Conditions look to turn increasingly warm, or even hot, in central, southern and eastern areas early next week and it is possible some places may reach heatwave criteria. It’s uncertain how long this warmer weather will last though, with a possible breakdown from mid-week.”

The UK heatwave threshold is met when a location records a period of at least three consecutive days with maximum daily temperatures.

Here is the full hour-by-hour weather forecast for Leeds today (July 29) -

Hour-by-hour forecast