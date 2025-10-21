Pizza Hut has revealed the locations of 68 restaurants - including three in Leeds - which will close after the company behind its UK venues fell into administration.

It will also shut 11 delivery sites as part of a restructuring which will put 1,210 workers at risk of redundancy.

Your YEP reported yesterday (October 20) how employees at several Pizza Hut restaurants in the Leeds area were unexpectedly sent home, with only a few busier locations remaining open, according to one member of staff.

The sudden closures have sparked concern and speculation among staff, who told the Yorkshire Evening Post that no clear information from management has been received regarding the situation.

Pizza Hut has revealed the locations of 68 restaurants - including three in Leeds - which will close. | PA

DC London Pie, the firm running Pizza Hut's UK dine-in restaurants under a franchise deal, appointed administrators from corporate finance firm FTI on Monday.

American hospitality giant Yum! Brands , which owns the global Pizza Hut business, said it has now bought the UK restaurant operation in a pre-pack administration deal, saving 64 sites.

Here are the locations of Pizza Hut restaurants set for closure:

Dine In restaurant locations

Ashton, Lancashire

Beckton, London

Bolton , Lancashire

Bournemouth , Dorset

Bradford Vicar Lane, West Yorkshire

Brighton Marina, East Sussex

Bristol , Avon

Cardiff , South Glamorgan

Carlisle , Cumbria

Chatham, Kent

Clacton, Essex

Cortonwood, South Yorkshire

Crawley , West Sussex

Cribbs Causeway, Avon

Croydon , Surrey

Dudley , West Midlands

Dundee , Dundee

Durham City, County Durham

Eastbourne , East Sussex

Edinburgh, Scotland

Edinburgh Fountain Park

Edinburgh Kinnaird Park

Enfield , Middlesex

Falkirk, Scotland

Feltham, Middlesex

Finchley Lido, London

Great Yarmouth , Norfolk

Greenwich, London

Grimsby , Lincolnshire

Hartlepool , Cleveland

Hayes, Middlesex

Hereford , Herefordshire

Huddersfield , West Yorkshire

Hull , East Yorkshire

Inverness, Scotland

Kettering , Northamptonshire

Kidderminster, Worcestershire

Lancaster , Lancashire

Leeds Colton Mill , West Yorkshire

Leeds Kirkstall Road, West Yorkshire

Leeds White Rose , West Yorkshire

Liverpool , Merseyside

Llanelli, Dyfed

Lowestoft , Suffolk

Manchester Fort, Lancashire

Middlesbrough , Cleveland

Norwich , Norfolk

Oldham , Lancashire

Portsmouth , Hampshire

Preston , Lancashire

Reading Gate, Berkshire

Rhyl, Clwyd

Rochdale , Lancashire

Romford , Essex

Russell Square , London

Scunthorpe , Lincolnshire

Shrewsbury , Shropshire

Silverlink, Tyne & Wear

Solihull , West Midlands

St Helens , Merseyside

Stratford-upon- Avon , Warwickshire

Thanet , Kent

Tower Park , Dorset

Truro , Cornwall

Urmston, Lancashire

Wellingborough, Northamptonshire

Wigan , Lancashire

Yeovil , Somerset

Delivery site locations

Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire

Bletchley, Milton Keynes

Coventry North, West Midlands

Coventry West, West Midlands

Dunstable, Bedfordshire

Leighton Buzzard , Bedfordshire

Luton , Bedfordshire

Milton Keynes , Buckinghamshire

Rugby , Warwickshire

Uxbridge, Middlesex

Wolverton, Milton Keynes