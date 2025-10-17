Wakefield Council licensing: Police call for review at Red Lion pub

West Yorkshire Police has called for the premises licence to be reviewed at a Wakefield pub.

The force has submitted the application in relation to the Red Lion, on Batley Road, on the grounds of “prevention of crime and disorder.”

Police licensing officers have also submitted a similar request for Keep in Touch convenience store, on Albion Street, Castleford.

The officers’ request also cites the “prevention of public nuisance” licensing objective in the the application to Wakefield Council.

Red Lion pub, Batley Road, Wakefield.

Members of the public have until November 10 to make comments to the local authority before possible licensing committee hearings take place.

The applications are among 12 currently under consideration by the council.

Freshgos Limited has applied for permission to sell alcohol, from 6am to 11pm daily, at three convenience stores – Highfield Road, Hemsworth; Westfield Lane, South Elmsall and Waggon Lane, Upton.

Residents have until November 3 to make comments.

Ashley Stockton has applied for a premises licence for Retro bar, on Ropergate, Pontefract.

Permission is sought for indoor live and recorded music and alcohol sales from 9am to 11pm daily.

Representations can be made up until October 31.

John and Sarah Earnshaw have applied to vary the licence for The Jam Lounge, George Street, Wakefield, to cover a change of layout at the premises.

Eric Nutter has applied to amend the licence conditions for Old Printworks, Westgate, Wakefield, to include a reduction in hours for alcohol sales on a Friday to 9am to 1am.

Darrington Village Trust has applied for a licence to cover summer and autumn fairs at Darrington Village Field, Phillips Lane.

Permission is sought for alcohol sales and live and recorded music for two annual events.

The closing date for comments is October 21.

Joes Candelas has applied for permission to supply alcohol at Down to Earth Pottery Cafe, in The Ridings Centre, Wakefield, on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The application states: “Café applying to licence alcohol to offer with afternoon teas and pottery painting and cocktail events.”

The last day for public comments is October 30.

Morrisons Supermarkets Ltd is seeking permission for a minor variation to the licence for its store on Albion Street, Castleford.

The council has also made a request to its licensing department to vary the licence for Wakefield Exchange, on Union Street.

The new application relates to The Factory area of the venue, with permission sought for alcohol sales, late night refreshment, music, indoor sport, films and films.

Comments and representations regarding all of the applications can be sent in writing to Licensing Office, Wakefield Council, Wakefield One, PO Box 700, Burton Street, Wakefield, WF1 2EB, or by email to [email protected]