The city will enjoy bright spells before a low-pressure system moves in from the northwest, bringing outbreaks of rain and blustery winds.

The deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office, David Oliver, said: “It is a different mix of weather this bank holiday weekend after what has been a largely settled week for the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunday is expected to be a washout in Leeds (Photo: SWNS)

“The high-pressure that has been dominating the UK in recent days will move away to the south, allowing a low-pressure system to move in from the northwest.

"This will bring with it some more unsettled weather with showers or some longer spells of rain across the north on Saturday and then southern areas on Sunday.

"A good deal of dry weather is expected on Monday with most areas only seeing some isolated showers and mild temperatures, widely in the mid-teens.”

Here is the full Met Office forecast for Leeds over the Bank Holiday weekend:

Friday

Early morning cloud will clear to leave a dry day, with long sunny spells.

Winds will be light, making it feel pleasant in the sunshine, with temperatures climbing to 14C.

It will be a fine and dry evening, but chilly, as temperatures drop below double figures, with the chance of fog.

Saturday

Any mist and fog patches will clear to leave a dry and sunny morning.

However, through the afternoon cloud will increase from the northwest, bringing outbreaks of rain overnight.

Temperatures will be mild with highs of 17C in the day.

Sunday

Sunday looks set to be a washout in Leeds, with light rain overnight turning to heavy downpours by the morning.

Temperatures will be around 13C.

The rain is expected to clear in the evening.

Monday

The Bank Holiday is expected to be dry but cloudy all day.