Leeds festival The Garden Party kicks off the bank holiday weekend with style

In what is set to be one of the biggest electronic events of the year so far, The Garden Party kicks off on Saturday for two whole days of foot-stomping dance music.

From Denis Sulta, Jon Hopkins and Hot Since 82 to Leeds DJs Norfyn Gal, Junior Simba and Abi Whistance, party-goers will be immersed in a mix of house, techno and disco until late each night.

In previous years The Garden Party found itself pitching up tents at The Faversham, Canal Mills and The Tetley, however 2022 brings with it an exciting new home for the much-loved festival.

Holbeck spot City One was unveiled as the location just a few weeks ago, with the space being converted by events company New Citizens to cater for The Garden Party.

Two outdoor stages reaching across the grounds have seen both New Citizens and property agency Moda work tirelessly to get the space ready ahead of the big weekend.

Stuart Butterworth, director at New Citizens said: "It’s not often you get to announce a brand new never before used venue in Leeds, and we’re excited to be able to partner with Moda to do this for The Garden Party 2022!

The Garden Party takes place across the May bank holiday weekend, from Saturday 30 April until Sunday 1 May.

"We wanted to make The Garden Party as accessible as possible for both our Leeds-based fans and those from further afield. So, our new venue allows us to do just that as it’s only a 5-minute walk away from Leeds Train Station.

"After the success of our grand reopening last year, we’ve been working closely with Moda to top it and make 2022 the best Garden Party yet."

Food and drink stalls will be set up across City One throughout both Saturday and Sunday, with tickets for the festival still available on The Garden Party website.

Doors open at noon on both days with the festival running until 10pm.