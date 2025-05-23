Leeds May Bank Holiday weather forecast: Sunshine gives way to breezy winds and showers as temperatures drop

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 23rd May 2025, 04:45 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

As Leeds heads into the second bank holiday of May, residents may need to swap their sunglasses for umbrellas.

After weeks of sunshine and unusually dry conditions - May is shaping up to be one of the driest on record - the weather is set to take a wetter turn, according to the latest forecast from the Met Office.

Friday (May 23) should stay largely dry, with sunny spells giving way to some evening cloud. Temperatures are expected to reach a pleasant 20°C.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Leeds could see "thundery showers" today (September 2).Leeds could see "thundery showers" today (September 2).
Leeds could see "thundery showers" today (September 2). | National World

However, the outlook for the weekend is less settled. Saturday (May 24) is set to bring showers and a light breeze, with rain expected to persist throughout much of the day.

Conditions will remain breezy as we head into Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday (May 25–26), with scattered light showers and cooler temperatures likely.

Here’s the full Met Office forecast for the late May Bank Holiday weekend:

  • Friday, May 23: Sunny, turning partly cloudy by evening. High: 20°C | Low: 11°C
  • Saturday, May 24: Light rain in the morning, overcast later. High: 19°C | Low: 11°C
  • Sunday, May 25: Light showers throughout. High: 17°C | Low: 8°C
  • Monday, May 26: Light showers, becoming cloudy by evening. High: 16°C | Low: 10°C

When it comes to the news, don’t miss out on anything to do with Leeds throughout 2025 with our daily newsletter.

Related topics:Weather forecastLeeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice