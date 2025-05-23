As Leeds heads into the second bank holiday of May, residents may need to swap their sunglasses for umbrellas.

Friday (May 23) should stay largely dry, with sunny spells giving way to some evening cloud. Temperatures are expected to reach a pleasant 20°C.

However, the outlook for the weekend is less settled. Saturday (May 24) is set to bring showers and a light breeze, with rain expected to persist throughout much of the day.

Conditions will remain breezy as we head into Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday (May 25–26), with scattered light showers and cooler temperatures likely.

Here’s the full Met Office forecast for the late May Bank Holiday weekend:

Friday, May 23: Sunny, turning partly cloudy by evening. High: 20°C | Low: 11°C

Saturday, May 24: Light rain in the morning, overcast later. High: 19°C | Low: 11°C

Sunday, May 25: Light showers throughout. High: 17°C | Low: 8°C

Monday, May 26: Light showers, becoming cloudy by evening. High: 16°C | Low: 10°C