Leeds May Bank Holiday weather forecast: Sunshine gives way to breezy winds and showers as temperatures drop
After weeks of sunshine and unusually dry conditions - May is shaping up to be one of the driest on record - the weather is set to take a wetter turn, according to the latest forecast from the Met Office.
Friday (May 23) should stay largely dry, with sunny spells giving way to some evening cloud. Temperatures are expected to reach a pleasant 20°C.
However, the outlook for the weekend is less settled. Saturday (May 24) is set to bring showers and a light breeze, with rain expected to persist throughout much of the day.
Conditions will remain breezy as we head into Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday (May 25–26), with scattered light showers and cooler temperatures likely.
Here’s the full Met Office forecast for the late May Bank Holiday weekend:
- Friday, May 23: Sunny, turning partly cloudy by evening. High: 20°C | Low: 11°C
- Saturday, May 24: Light rain in the morning, overcast later. High: 19°C | Low: 11°C
- Sunday, May 25: Light showers throughout. High: 17°C | Low: 8°C
- Monday, May 26: Light showers, becoming cloudy by evening. High: 16°C | Low: 10°C
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.