Storm Babet saw amber warnings for heavy rain across Leeds with flooding and damage in areas close to bodies of water.

Leeds is set for a brighter day today with little or no rain following this weekends stormy weather.

Storm Babet brought chaos across the city, with Leeds Bradford Airport closing on Friday after a plane headed home from Corfu skidded off the runway while attempting to land, and River Aire banks overflowing, flooding nearby areas.

But while the Met Office is forecasting a brighter and dryer day, water level remain high throughout Sunday (October 22), and the Environment Agency still have a number of flood alerts in place across Leeds and West Yorkshire.

Storm Babet saw River Aire overflowing, with flood alerts still in place on Sunday. Picture by Tony Johnson

One alert is currently affecting River Aire from Stockbridge to Castleford, including Bradford Beck, Oulton Beck and Kippax Beck., with the Environment Agency saying: "River levels are falling in the middle River Aire and this will continue throughout Sunday, 22/10/23.

"This alert remains in force as water levels in areas adjacent to the river, such as flood storage areas, remain relatively high. Our incident room is open and will be for the next couple of days. This message will be updated by 19:05, 22/10/2023. or as the situation changes."

There may also be some delays to traffic in areas near water as roads may be flooded.

Here's the hour-by-hour weather forecast in Leeds for Sunday, October 22: