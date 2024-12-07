Strong winds are expected in Leeds this weekend as Storm Darragh sweeps over the UK.

Leeds residents have been urged to stay vigilant as heavy winds are forecast to batter the city today, with a yellow weather warning in place until 6am on Sunday (December 8).

With gusts expected to reach around 60mph, several safety measures have been implemented, including the closure of Leeds Christmas Market today (December 7).

Rain showers will persist throughout the day, intensifying in the evening and continuing overnight. While conditions are expected to improve early Sunday, the day is likely to start wet and windy.

Issuing advice to drivers, Dale Hipkiss, Duty Manager at National Highways, said: “If you're planning to drive over the next few days, prepare in advance for the journey and take extra care on the roads. If weather conditions become challenging, adjust your driving behaviour to manage the conditions as safely as possible.

"It’s also a good idea for drivers to check their vehicles, such as tyres, coolant and oil levels, before heading out to reduce the risk of breakdowns.”

Hour-by-hour Leeds weather forecast for December 7 and 8:

Saturday, December 7:

10am: Light rain, 8°C

11am: Light rain, 8°C

noon: Light rain, 7°C

1pm: Light rain, 7°C

2pm: Heavy rain, 6°C

3pm: Light rain, 6°C

4pm: Light rain, 6°C

5pm: Light rain, 6°C

6pm: Light rain, 6°C

7pm: Light rain, 7°C

8pm: Light rain, 7°C

9pm: Heavy rain, 7°C

10pm: Heavy rain, 7°C

11pm: Heavy rain, 7°C

North-westerly winds of between 24 and 26 mph throughout the day with gusts expected to reach 55-60mph.

Sunday, December 8:

midnight: Heavy rain, 7°C

1am: Heavy rain, 7°C

2am: Heavy rain, 7°C

3am: Heavy rain, 7°C

4am: Heavy rain, 6°C

5am: Heavy rain, 6°C

6am: Heavy rain, 6°C

7am: Heavy rain, 6°C

8am: Heavy rain, 6°C

9am: Heavy rain, 6°C

10am: Heavy rain, 7°C

11am: Heavy rain, 7°C

noon: Light showers, 7°C

1pm: Light showers, 8°C

2pm: Light showers, 8°C

3pm: Light showers, 8°C

4pm: Light showers, 8°C

5pm: Light showers, 7°C

6pm: Overcast, 7°C

7pm: Overcast, 7°C

8pm: Overcast, 7°C

9pm: Partly cloudy, 7°C

10pm: Partly cloudy, 7°C

11pm: Partly cloudy, 7°C

Northerly winds between 40 and 50mph easing throughout the day with gusts expected to reach 50mph in the morning.