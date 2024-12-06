Leeds Christmas Market will be closed due to the heavy winds forecast for this weekend.

The City Centre market will be closed throughout tomorrow (Saturday) due to the heavy winds set to sweep across the country from Storm Darragh.

A yellow weather warning that covers Leeds is in place from 3pm today (Friday) until 6am on Sunday morning.

The stalls in City Square open for business for the festive market. (pic by Steve Riding) | Steve Riding

The market organisers have said that they plan to reopen on Sunday, but that this will depend on the weather.

A statement read: “Unfortunately due to the expected extreme weather, it will not be safe for us to open the Leeds Christmas Market in City Square on Saturday December 7.

“We recognise this may be disappointing, however the safety of our visitors and traders is of the utmost importance.

“At the moment the plan is to reopen on Sunday December 8, however this is weather dependent. Please refer to the Visit Leeds and Leeds City Council social media for updates.”