Weather forecast for the week as Leeds braces for sweltering 30C temperatures as hosepipe ban begins
After a week or so of relatively normal weather, the forecast predicts temperatures will reach 30°C with little to no cloud cover to shield Leeds from the sun.
Following a sunny Tuesday (July 8) with a high of 23°C, and a Wednesday, July 9, with sunny intervals and a high of 24°C, the temperatures are set to increase on Thursday. On that day, temperatures will rise into the high 20s and could even reach the 30s by Friday.
This surge in temperatures coincides with Yorkshire Water's hosepipe ban, which will come into effect on Friday across the entire region.
Below is the weather forecast for Leeds from July 8 to July 29, as provided by the Met Office:
- Tuesday, July 8: Sunny, highest temperature 23°C, lowest 14°C
- Wednesday, July 9: Sunny intervals, highest temperature 24°C, lowest 14°C
- Thursday, July 10: Sunny, highest temperature 27°C, lowest 15°C
- Friday, July 11: Sunny, highest temperature 30°C, lowest 16°C
- Saturday, July 12: Sunny, highest temperature 30°C, lowest 16°C
- Sunday, July 13: Sunny, highest temperature 29°C, lowest 17°C
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.