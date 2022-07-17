Leeds bin collection times to change on Monday and Tuesday to protect crews from extreme heat

Residents are asked to put their bins out by 6am at the latest - tomorrow Monday, July 18 while the current red alert for weather is in place.

It is hoped that this will allow bin crews to work in lower temperatures.

Bin collections across Leeds will start earlier than usual in the mornings while the weather related red alert is in place.

This is to reduce the time spent by operatives in the hottest part of the day.

"Bins should be put out the night before, or by 6am at the very latest on the morning. Please note that we will not be returning to collect any bins put out after this time," the council said.