Leeds weather: Hour-by-hour forecast as early September heatwave lingers with temperatures reaching 26C

What is likely to be the last heatwave of the season continues as Leeds sees yet another warm and sunny day.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 5th Sep 2023, 04:45 BST
After a scorching Monday (September 4), temperatures are looking to remain well into their 20s today (Tuesday September 5) as what could be the last heatwave of the year remains in the city.

Another dry day with long spells on sunshine is forecast by the Met Office, with little to no clouds on the sky at all to provide some shade.

Tuesday is once again looking to be a scorcher in Leeds. Picture by Simon Hulme/National WorldTuesday is once again looking to be a scorcher in Leeds. Picture by Simon Hulme/National World
Tuesday is once again looking to be a scorcher in Leeds. Picture by Simon Hulme/National World
The heat is likely to peak around 26C in the early afternoon, but will remain warm until late into the night.

While warmer temperatures are expected to stick around for a couple more days, Wednesday (September 6) might be somewhat cloudier but still around 25C throughout the day.

Here's the hour-by-hour forecast as provided by the Met Office:

  • 05am: Clear night, 16°C
  • 06am: Clear night, 16°C
  • 07am: Sunny, 16°C
  • 08am: Sunny, 17°C
  • 09am: Sunny, 18°C
  • 10am: Sunny, 20°C
  • 11am: Sunny, 22°C
  • Noon: Sunny, 23°C
  • 1pm: Sunny, 25°C
  • 2pm: Sunny, 25°C 
  • 3pm: Sunny, 26°C
  • 4pm: Sunny, 25°C
  • 5pm: Sunny , 25°C
  • 6pm: Sunny, 23°C
  • 7pm: Sunny, 22°C
  • 8pm: Clear night, 20°C
  • 9pm: Clear night, 19°C
  • 10pm: Clear night, 17°C
  • 11pm: Clear night, 17°C
