Leeds heatwave: Key times to stay cool as temperatures rise

Your city will baste in another dry day with lengthy periods of sunshine and temperatures increasing to become hot for the afternoon.

These are the key times when the mercury will be rising and temperatures at their hottest:

12pm – 26C

A shady spot for friends Helen Lord and Suzanne Newlove in Roundhay Park. PIC: James Hardisty

1pm – 28C

2pm – 29C

3pm – 30C

4pm – 30C

5pm – 31C (87.8F)

6pm – 31C (87.8F)

7pm – 30C

8pm – 29C

The Met Office has issued an Amber Extreme heat warning with temperatures expected to build through the week.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Dan Rudman said: “Thanks to persistent high pressure over the UK, temperatures will be rising day-on-day through this week and an Extreme heat warning has been issued.

“Temperatures are expected to peak at 35C on Friday and Saturday, or even an isolated 36C on Saturday. Elsewhere will see temperatures widely into the high 20s and low 30s Celsius.

“Coupled with the high daytime temperatures there will be some warm nights, with temperatures expected not to drop below the low 20s Celsius for some areas in the south.”