Leeds heatwave: Key times to stay cool as temperatures rise

Your city will baste in another dry day with lengthy periods of sunshine and temperatures increasing to become hot for the afternoon.
These are the key times when the mercury will be rising and temperatures at their hottest:
12pm – 26C
1pm – 28C
2pm – 29C
3pm – 30C
4pm – 30C
5pm – 31C (87.8F)
6pm – 31C (87.8F)
7pm – 30C
8pm – 29C
The Met Office has issued an Amber Extreme heat warning with temperatures expected to build through the week.
Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Dan Rudman said: “Thanks to persistent high pressure over the UK, temperatures will be rising day-on-day through this week and an Extreme heat warning has been issued.
“Temperatures are expected to peak at 35C on Friday and Saturday, or even an isolated 36C on Saturday. Elsewhere will see temperatures widely into the high 20s and low 30s Celsius.
“Coupled with the high daytime temperatures there will be some warm nights, with temperatures expected not to drop below the low 20s Celsius for some areas in the south.”
National Highways Head of Road Safety, Jeremy Phillips said: “It is always very important to plan ahead for your journey and this advice remains the same during periods of hot weather. When hot weather is forecast, please remember to take plenty of drinking water with you – enough for you and your passengers."