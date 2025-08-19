Here’s the Met Office weather forecast for Bramham Park, where Leeds Festival will be held this week.

Music fans from across the UK will head to Leeds Festival 2025 later this week.

The festival will be held at Bramham Park from August 21 to 24, with Travis Scott, Hozier, Chappell Roan and Bring Me The Horizon headlining.

We’ve taken a look at the Met Office weather forecast for Bramham Park this week so festivalgoers can get an idea of what the conditions could be like.

What is the weather forecast for Leeds Festival?

Wednesday August 20 - Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by nighttime - highest temperature 20°C

Thursday August 21 - Sunny intervals changing to overcast by late morning - highest temperature 19°C

Friday August 22 - Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning - highest temperature 21°C

Saturday August 23 - Cloudy changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon - highest temperature 21°C

Sunday August 24 - Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by early evening - highest temperature 23°C

Monday August 25 - Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by early evening - highest temperature 23°C

Will it rain at Leeds Festival?

Overall, the weather for Leeds Festival is looking relatively dry so far.

The Met Office has the highest chance of rain during the festival at 20% on Saturday August 24.

To see the latest weather forecast for Bramham Park visit the Met Office’s website here.