A unique chance to own a substantial six-bedroom, six en suite family home in one of Leeds’ most sought-after residential streets.

A rare opportunity has opened up on The Drive in Leeds, where this distinctive six-bedroom detached home has come to market at £750,000. With a recent price reduction of £50,000, it’s a chance for serious buyers to secure one of the area’s most desirable family residences.

Purplebricks are showcasing the property, and you can see more here.

This substantial home combines character with modern versatility, offering accommodation set across three floors.

The Kitchen and Dining Room are open plan | Purplebricks

The ground floor features three reception rooms – a bright main living room, a snug and a formal dining room – alongside a stylish open-plan kitchen and dining space at the heart of the home. Everyday convenience is built in with a utility room and ground-floor shower room.

Upstairs, four bedrooms are all equipped with en-suites, including one with a clever Jack and Jill setup that adjoins a sixth bedroom, perfect for guests or multi-generational living.

At a glance Six bedrooms Six en suites Three reception rooms Open plan kitchen and dining room Expansive gardens and driveway parking

The top floor provides two more generously sized bedrooms, each with its own en suite, creating ideal private retreats or flexible office space.

Outside, the property enjoys wraparound gardens offering space, privacy, and green outlooks, while a driveway ensures ample off-road parking. This is a family home that delivers both practicality and elegance.

