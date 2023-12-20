With less than a week left until Christmas, the Met Office's weather forecast gives us an idea of what to expect.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With a windy and wet week ahead of us in Leeds, including a yellow weather warning for strong winds on Thursday (December 21) issued by the Met Office, the likelihood of a White Christmas may seem slim.

But that all comes down to what we consider a White Christmas. And by the Met Office definition of the term, it only takes for one snowflake to fall in Leeds for it to officially be a white one.

While a White Christmas seems unlikely in Leeds this year, the Met Office is predicting dry weather. Photo: Steve Riding.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the weather can change drastically in the few days leading up to Christmas, the festive period is currently set to see fairly typical conditions for this time of the year, with fairly strong winds from the west or northwest.

On Christmas Eve (Sunday December 24), temperatures in Leeds are forecast to reach a high of 12 degrees centigrade around lunchtime, before sinking to around 9 degrees into the night. While overcast throughout most of the day is likely, it might remain dry.

The overcast remains into Christmas Day (Monday December 25), with a chance of some sunny intervals around lunchtime. Somewhat colder with temperatures peaking at just 9 degrees before reaching 7 degrees in the evening and into the night.