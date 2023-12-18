Leeds is set to be battered by severe gales with forecasters predicting that winds could even reach speeds of up to 80mph in parts of the UK.

A yellow weather warning has been put in place by the Met Office for Yorkshire and the Humber ahead of the blustery weather arriving in the region overnight on Wednesday (December 20).

Into Thursday, strong winds are likely to develop across a large swathe of the country – and the gusts are likely to reach peaks of 60mph.

But forecasters said that in some areas, these could even be at peaks of 80mph, including in populated places. However, exact areas and timings are yet to be fully determined.

A yellow weather warning has been put in place by the Met Office for Yorkshire and the Humber ahead of strong winds arriving in the region on December 20. Photo: Simon Hulme.

This means that people should secure any loose items outside of their homes like bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, sheds and fences.

Commuters have also been told to check road conditions before driving, and bus and train timetables, amending travel plans if necessary.

In Leeds, people can expect a cloudy and drizzly day today before the more dramatic conditions arrive later in the week.

Rains will clear tomorrow leaving behind a good deal of sunshine with a few isolated showers, although that’s when winds will start to increase. There will be a maximum temperature of 8°C.