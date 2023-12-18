Leeds set for battering by severe gales as Met Office puts yellow weather warning in place for 80mph wind
A yellow weather warning has been put in place by the Met Office for Yorkshire and the Humber ahead of the blustery weather arriving in the region overnight on Wednesday (December 20).
Into Thursday, strong winds are likely to develop across a large swathe of the country – and the gusts are likely to reach peaks of 60mph.
But forecasters said that in some areas, these could even be at peaks of 80mph, including in populated places. However, exact areas and timings are yet to be fully determined.
This means that people should secure any loose items outside of their homes like bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, sheds and fences.
Commuters have also been told to check road conditions before driving, and bus and train timetables, amending travel plans if necessary.
In Leeds, people can expect a cloudy and drizzly day today before the more dramatic conditions arrive later in the week.
Rains will clear tomorrow leaving behind a good deal of sunshine with a few isolated showers, although that’s when winds will start to increase. There will be a maximum temperature of 8°C.
From then on, it will be unsettled with showers and very windy conditions on Thursday, before turning colder by Friday.